Read full article on original website
Related
McMahon leads No. 3 Ohio State women past Northwestern 81-48
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored 24 points, and No. 3 Ohio State pounded Northwestern 81-48 on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) led 35-24 at halftime. They pushed their lead to 20 after hitting five of six shots over the last five minutes of the third quarter, including a pair of 3s from Taylor Mikesell.
Unreal comeback falls short as Arkansas outmuscles Kansas in 3OT, 55-53
The Jayhawks and Razorbacks set or tied 24 Liberty Bowl records in a wild game.
Comments / 0