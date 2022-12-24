EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored 24 points, and No. 3 Ohio State pounded Northwestern 81-48 on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) led 35-24 at halftime. They pushed their lead to 20 after hitting five of six shots over the last five minutes of the third quarter, including a pair of 3s from Taylor Mikesell.

