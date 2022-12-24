ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Burst pipe temporarily closes two Luzerne Co. businesses

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Luzerne County's Veteran Affairs Office will be closed until further notice after a pipe froze and burst, causing the inside of the building to flood. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the water damage to the building's interior wasn't discovered until Monday, so crews have been working for the last two days to dry the building out.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Police: Woman steals police car, makes false radio transmissions

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A Shamokin woman, who police believe to be homeless, is facing felony charges after officials say she stole a police cruiser and made false radio transmissions. Around 2:20 AM Wednesday, police say two patrolling officers heard a woman's voice over the radio saying "Patrol...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Wyoming Borough Votes to Welcome Regional Police Department this Weekend

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — On Wednesday night, the Wyoming Borough Council held a special meeting to approve ordinances that would disband their current police department and replace it with the Wyoming Area Regional Police, or W.A.R.P. Council members voted to disband their current borough police force effective...
WYOMING, PA
Wyoming Area Regional Police Coverage Begins this Weekend

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new regional police force will start servicing multiple communities within Luzerne County this weekend. FOX56's Jake Sarwar, spoke with the incoming Chief earlier on Tuesday. The new police force combines the police departments of Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and West...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Father charged with causing fatal injuries to his infant son

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Plains Township has been charged with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. 24-year-old Jacob Emmanuel Campbell was initially arrested on allegations that he violently shook the baby causing serious injuries to his brain on November 3rd. Court...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Amanda Miller Benefit

LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
NESCOPECK, PA
Pennsylvania technical schools seeing increased interest and enrollment

With money from the Wolf Administration, a handful of technical schools received state grant money, including Dauphin County Technical School, which received $50,000. The school’s administrative director, Dr. Karen Pflugh, said the money will be used to keep the school up to industry standards, as the interest for technical schools increases.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

