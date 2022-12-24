LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Luzerne County's Veteran Affairs Office will be closed until further notice after a pipe froze and burst, causing the inside of the building to flood. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the water damage to the building's interior wasn't discovered until Monday, so crews have been working for the last two days to dry the building out.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO