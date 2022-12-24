ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eric Bischoff On If CM Punk Helped AEW’s Television Ratings

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how he was just living of the mystique he created in WWE the moment he arrived in AEW and how he was never a fan of CM Punk to begin with as he thinks CM Punk was over-hyped.

