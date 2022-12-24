One seriously hurt after crash on Olive Avenue near Loop 101 in Peoria

One person is seriously hurt after a crash late Friday night in Peoria.

Peoria Police say it happened on Olive Avenue near the Loop 101 around 11 p.m.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Olive Avenue between the Loop 101 and 95th Avenue was closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.

It is not known if speed or impairment played a role in causing the crash.

Peoria police continue to investigate what led up to the accident.