kotatv.com
Upcoming Knights of Columbus fundraiser combines bowling with winter coats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the last decade, the start of a new year means an opportunity to give back to the Rapid City community through the Knights of Columbus. In January, the 10th annual Coats for Kids bowling tournament will take place, fundraising money to purchase new coats for kids at the Black Hills Children’s Home.
KELOLAND TV
Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City schedules adjusted for New Year’s holiday
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public of upcoming adjustments to schedules due to the New Year’s Day holiday. With New Year’s Day falling on Sunday this year, most offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in conjunction with the federal observance. The...
newscenter1.tv
Check out all of the people who went to Terry Peak on Christmas Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There were hundreds of people that went skiing and snowboarding at Terry Peak on Christmas Day. There was even a visit from Santa, who must’ve been enjoying himself after a long night’s work. “We’re having a wonderful Christmas Day up here. And skiing...
KEVN
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed about 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The suspect, according to the Rapid City Police Department, is a “lighter-skinned man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a light-colored winter coat, blue jeans, light-colored gloves, white tennis shoes and a black mask.”
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Pizza in a Bowl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a recipe that’s so quick and easy, your family can sit down to dinner in just minutes after a busy day. First, cook 8 ounces of rigatoni according to package directions. Drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet brown a pound of ground beef and 1/2 cup chopped onion until beef is no longer pink and onion is translucent. Be sure the break the beef up into crumbles as you cook it. Drain excess grease, then add a 15oz can of tomato sauce, a can of cream of mushroom soup, undiluted, as well as 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese. Heat until cheese is melted.
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — A property recently sold for $37 million near the town of Vale, South Dakota. The Bismarck Trail Ranch sits alongside the Belle Fourche River, and was sold by realtor Robb Nelson of Hall & Hall. He spoke with KELOLAND News over the phone to provide details.
Black Hills Pioneer
Snow halts construction at Cheyenne Crossing, crews plan to re-start after Christmas
LEAD — Construction to build a new Cheyenne Crossing kitchen was actively progressing before Mother Nature brought things to a halt. Dave Bruekner, owner of the Cheyenne Crossing said the recent snowstorm and subsequent frigid temperatures caused crews to temporarily stop construction at the facility. But before then, he said they were making substantial progress on building a bigger and better kitchen. Crews finished demolishing the fire-ravaged structure last month, and a little over two weeks ago they poured the basement for the building.
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
kotatv.com
Canceled flights continue to disrupt plans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a major disruption in airlines this past week due to the storm that went across the United States. Many travelers experienced long lines for customer service, slept on airport floors, and were not being able to make it home for the holidays. Although...
kotatv.com
Humane Society sees an uptick in people surrendering man’s best friend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For months, animal shelters across the country have experienced an increase in pet surrenders, especially when it comes to man’s best friend. Rapid City isn’t immune to this phenomenon, with the Humane Society of the Black Hills hitting capacity. According to various news...
KELOLAND TV
Clipper system/winds exit overnight; Warming begins Tuesday: Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, December 25
A fast-moving clipper system is plowing through KELOLAND from NW to SE, bringing a light mix of rain and snow with strong winds. There have been some travel issues reported in open areas. Sioux Falls airport had an inch by 2 pm. Snowfall amounts through tonight should not be too significant, a couple inches. But we could get some 3” totals in NE South Dakota through SW Minnesota – as I often say, near the wind turbines is where the locally heavier amounts would be expected. A brisk NW wind will likely blow around those snowflakes.
kotatv.com
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
kotatv.com
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20. Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter (recklessly killing) in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night and is in the Pennington County Jail with no bond.
frcheraldstar.com
Hot Springs’ first medical marijuana dispensary to open later this month
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Forrest Fanning of Caputa, far right, said he and his business partner Erica Merchant and her husband Paul (also pictured) hope to have their medical marijuana dispensary open for business prior to Christmas. Their rented location is in the former Marty’s Tire building, which is now owned by McGas, Inc. Fanning said they will be utilizing the office space in the right half of the building for the cannabis business which will be called Dakota Kind. Also pictured is Fanning’s dog Lefty.
kotatv.com
Order early for New Year’s drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s no secret Rapid City doesn’t have many options for transportation. The city bus has limited options, few Lyfts available and there’s a shortage of taxis roaming around. We talked with one taxi driver Wednesday who says transportation is hard in the...
rcgov.org
New Restaurant Options Coming to Rapid City Regional Airport
RAPID CITY, S.D. (12/27/2022) – Sky Dine, Inc. has been selected as the new food service concessionaire at the Rapid City Regional Airport. The South Dakota based company will provide food and beverage services to travelers through an agreement starting January 2023. Located both pre and post security, options...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
