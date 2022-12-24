RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a recipe that’s so quick and easy, your family can sit down to dinner in just minutes after a busy day. First, cook 8 ounces of rigatoni according to package directions. Drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet brown a pound of ground beef and 1/2 cup chopped onion until beef is no longer pink and onion is translucent. Be sure the break the beef up into crumbles as you cook it. Drain excess grease, then add a 15oz can of tomato sauce, a can of cream of mushroom soup, undiluted, as well as 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese. Heat until cheese is melted.

23 HOURS AGO