Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Has Been Released From Jail
As previously reported, WWE released a video, showing that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at the WWE legend's house on Christmas Eve, but this time Rey was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Dominik Mysterio, with an angry Rhea Ripley screaming at his side.
WWE News: Bobby Lashley's Best of 2022, Raw Superstar Celebrating 20 Years In WWE (Video)
-- WWE Is celebrating 20 years of Shelton Benjamin this week, and WWE has pieced together a special video for the current Monday Night Raw Superstar. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. You can view the new clip below, featuring...
WWE Promoting First Ever "Pitch Black Match" For Next Month's Royal Rumble
-- A never-before-seen match is set to take place at the Royal Rumble premium live event next month. Billed as a "Pitch Black Match", WWE has been promoting the match locally and now publicly on social media (seen below) and is conjunction with Mtn Dew's "Pitch Black" drink, which return to stores in January. No details on the structure, rules or participants of the match but a strong assumption would be that Bray Wyatt will be involved.
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado and it was previously announced that reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will go up against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) in match 6 of the Best Of 7 Series for Death Triangle's AEW World Trios Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Athena On Being Paired With Jody Threat In AEW, Reaction To Recent Match & More
Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 9 matchups such as AR Fox vs. Trustbusters' Slim J, Dark Order's Evil Uno vs. Blake Li, Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz, Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson and Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.
Former World Champion Lists His Mt. Rushmore Of Impact
Which current and former Impact Wrestling stars would be on the promotions own version of Mt. Rushmore?. Rich Swann has a few names in mind. During his recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Rich Swann answered that question, along with many more. Featured below is an excerpt from the former...
Madusa Says The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE Is A Double Standard
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) appeared on an episode of the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how everyone has their own reasoning and their own decisions for doing what they did, but if Mandy Rose chose to be a pro wrestler and sign with WWE, she is under contract with the company and she knows rules need to be followed or there will be ramifications.
Erick Redbeard Gives His Thoughts On Seeing WWE Return Of Bray Wyatt
Erick Redbeard recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former Wyatt Family member gave his thoughts on the WWE return of Bray Wyatt. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On how he doesn’t...
Ricky Starks Talks About His Relationship With The Undertaker, Time As Part Of Team Taz
"Absolute" Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on The Wrestling Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the recent AEW title contender spoke about his relationship with pro wrestling legend The Undertaker, as well as maximizing his minutes during his time with Team Taz.
WWE NXT Results (12/27/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT RESULTS (12/27/2022) This week's show kicks off with the John Cena narrated "Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature. From there, we see The Creed Brothers backstage talking about the holidays as they head to the ring. Also heading to the ring is JD McDonagh. JD McDonagh vs. Julius...
Ric Flair Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will steal the show in NJPW. Ric Flair said:. “I think Sasha will steal the...
Emma Reflects On Decision To Join WWE After IMPACT Deal Ended, Being Paired With Madcap Moss
Emma recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her decision to return to WWE after her IMPACT deal ended, as well as how she was paired by Madcap Moss. Featured...
Stacked Lineup Set For Next Week's WWE NXT On USA Network
Another stacked lineup is set for next week's episode of NXT on USA. The first WWE NXT show of 2023 will feature the following lineup:. * Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match) Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results...
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Superstar Was One Of The Most Ill-Booked Talents In Company History
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents they have ever had in company history. Jim Ross said:
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results (12/27): Atlanta, Georgia
WWE recently held their Holiday Tour Supershow Event, which took place inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his WWE United States Title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Steel Cage Match in the main event. Below are...
Backstage News on John Cena's Return to WWE This Week & WrestleMania Involvement
– WWE presents one of their biggest episodes of Smackdown on Friday highlighted by the return of John Cena, who not only will be making an appearance but will be wrestling in his first match of 2022. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that Cena will be involved in more than just this one match and that a “major storyline” is likely being planned that will involve him at WrestleMania and possibly even the Royal Rumble.
Kevin Owens Talks About Teaming With John Cena Being "Full-Circle Moment" For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a "full-circle moment for him." Featured below...
WWE News: MSG Pre-Sale Code, Latest Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE's The Bump has surfaced on the official WWE YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new episode of The Bump streamed on YouTube, and on all of WWE's social media account. The show featured The Bump crew's Top 10 matches of 2022, and so much...
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview (12/26/2022): "The Absolute Best Of 2022"
The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw for 2022 has arrived!. Scheduled to premiere tonight on the USA Network starting at 8/7c is special year-end show looking at "The Absolute Best Moments of 2022." The show will likely include announcements for the next live red brand show next Monday...
