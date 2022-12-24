– WWE presents one of their biggest episodes of Smackdown on Friday highlighted by the return of John Cena, who not only will be making an appearance but will be wrestling in his first match of 2022. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that Cena will be involved in more than just this one match and that a “major storyline” is likely being planned that will involve him at WrestleMania and possibly even the Royal Rumble.

1 DAY AGO