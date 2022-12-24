ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reid Kagy named ISU Director of Football Strength and Conditioning

By Bennett Blake
 5 days ago
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today that Reid Kagy will join the Cyclone staff as Director of Football Strength and Conditioning.

Kagy, a former Iowa State assistant strength coach, spent the last two seasons as Boise State’s Director of Sports Performance.

“Reid and I have a phenomenal relationship, having recruited him out of high school to college and watched his transition and journey to being a head strength coach,” Campbell said. “He knows what the core values and tenets of being a football program that has the ability to transform. I think he’ll have a huge impact on our program, not just on the field, but in a multitude of different ways.”

Kagy joined the staff at Boise State in January of 2021 and helped the Broncos to a pair of bowl games in his two seasons, including a spot in the Frisco Bowl in 2022.

The 2022 Broncos went 10-4 this season and won the Frisco Bowl, while also earning a spot in the Mountain West Championship game. Boise State outgained their opponents by more than 1,200 yards (102.2 ypg) and dominated the line of scrimmage with 27 sacks and just 14 allowed.

Prior to Boise State, Kagy spent two seasons at Oregon. In his role as assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Ducks, Kagy helped the team win back-to-back Pac-12 titles and the 2020 Rose Bowl, in addition to an appearance in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl where they faced Iowa State.

The Bloomville, Ohio, native, was an assistant for the Iowa State strength and conditioning program from 2016-18. The Cyclones won eight games in each of his final two seasons, winning the 2017 Liberty Bowl and reaching the 2018 Alamo Bowl.

Kagy spent two years as an assistant strength and conditioning coach and one as a graduate assistant coach at Cincinnati. He worked with baseball, football, women’s golf, men’s soccer, swimming and track and field.

He was also a strength and conditioning intern at Toledo (2013) and UAB (2012) prior to his arrival at Cincinnati.

Kagy is a 2012 Ohio State graduate. He transferred to Ohio State after playing football at Mount Union for two seasons (2007 and 2008). He was a member of Mount Union’s 2008 Division III national championship team.

