Sioux Falls stayed below zero for 5 days in a row
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s normal to be cold in KELOLAND during winter, last week was an exception to the normal cold. Last week when KELOLAND saw wind chills nearing minus 50, a majority of the country was cold. It is winter and winter means cold...
Top 10 KELOLAND videos from 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Green sky, wild weather events and a rabbit disease were a few of the most-viewed videos throughout 2022. You can find a top 10 list of the most-viewed KELOLAND Media Group videos from 2022 the list below. You can also read a month-by-month breakdown of the most-viewed stories in 2022.
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
Crews haul 1,000 loads of snow over the past 36 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All of last week’s snow and the frigid cold temperatures left Sioux Falls streets snow packed and slippery. The warmer temperatures are allowing crews to make progress in clearing the now slushy snow off the roads. The City of Sioux Falls has had...
Winter weather advisory; SUV fire; Blood drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter weather is in the forecast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. A $37.5 million ranch sale in...
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
Sioux Falls opens six outdoor ice rinks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to get outdoors and take advantage of the warmer temperatures, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation has a winter activity for you. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation spent weeks making ice at the city’s outdoor rinks leading up to Christmas.
Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
Sioux Falls ice rinks open for the season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With slightly warmer temperatures in Sioux Falls, now is the perfect time to break out the ice skates for the season. Monday, the City of Sioux Falls opened the outdoor ice-skating rinks for the season and they were already filled with people enjoying their day off after Christmas.
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say two burglaries targeted the same eastern Sioux Falls liquor store over the weekend. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the first burglary occurred on Friday night, a landscaping rock was thrown through one of the two glass doors, and vape cartridges were taken. The glass door was boarded up, and then on Saturday morning, a suspect broke the other glass door and took more vape cartridges and some liquor.
Crews battle SUV fire in northwest Iowa
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. Officials say it happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the north part of town. Firefighters arriving on scene found the SUV engulfed in flames. Around 500 gallons of water was used to put the fire out.
Where to drop off Christmas trees in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites. You can drop off your trees for free near the Household Hazardous Waste Facility as well as North Lyon Boulevard. They will be open seven days a week through January 8th. All lights, ornaments, decorations,...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
Delays, cancellations affect some airline travelers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Post-Christmas travel is in full swing for some people today, including at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Some are still flying into South Dakota for the holiday and others are headed back home. Tanner and Lexi Munk were visiting family in South Dakota for...
Snow drift buries car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
Police: No foul play from shed fire death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
