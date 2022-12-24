ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Virginia man charged in death of woman found shot in car in Albemarle County

By Dean Mirshahi
 5 days ago

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been charged in the killing of a woman who was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in Albemarle County, police said.

Authorities responded to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road on the night of Dec. 21 after receiving a report of an unconscious person inside a car on the road.

Police said the person inside the car, identified as Sabrina E. Jenkins, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Jenkins was 37.

According to Albemarle police, Dominic Gaskins, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony in connection to Jenkins’ death.

Gaskins, of Orange, Virginia, is being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail, police said.

