Bobby Fish Reveals PPV Event All Elite Wrestling Should Have Held
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how All Elite Wrestling should have held a Crockett Cup-style PPV Event, but it was held by the NWA this past March. Bobby Fish said:. “Um, as far as...
Tony Khan Talks About AEW Departure Of Cody Rhodes
As noted, Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Grapsody podcast from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things All Elite Wrestling. In addition to the highlights we previously published from the interview here on the website, the AEW and ROH President also spoke about the AEW departure of Cody Rhodes.
WWE News: Bobby Lashley's Best of 2022, Raw Superstar Celebrating 20 Years In WWE (Video)
-- WWE Is celebrating 20 years of Shelton Benjamin this week, and WWE has pieced together a special video for the current Monday Night Raw Superstar. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. You can view the new clip below, featuring...
Dax Harwood Comments On Talking To CM Punk After AEW All Out Brawl
Dax Harwood has dropped the debut episode of the new FTR podcast. During the episode, Harwood spoke about talking with CM Punk after the infamous AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum brawl that led to "The Best in the World" parting ways with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are...
Chris Jericho Talks About Eddie Kingston Rivalry, Fireballs In AEW, Original Plans For Full Gear PPV
Chris Jericho sounded off on some hot topics on the latest episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. Among them were the original plans for his ROH title match at AEW Full Gear, fireballs in AEW and his rivalry with "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston. Featured below are some of...
Chris Jericho Reflects Back On Match At The Forbidden Door, Reveals What It Leads To
Chris Jericho is ready for his return to the Tokyo Dome. On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, "The Ocho" spoke about planting the seeds for his return to the legendary Japanese venue while reflecting back on his match at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door. Featured...
Eric Bischoff Talks The Backstage Fight He Had With Ric Flair At A WWE RAW Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was good six months ago and how all of a sudden he was blindsided by The Nature Boy and he isn't sure what happened or what has gotten into Ric Flair. Bischoff also talked about how if Flair wants to sit down and talk about their issues, then he is happy to do that, but he will no longer talk about it on social media as he just wants it to go away.
Tony Khan Reveals AEW Dynamite Will Undergo A Number Of Changes
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how AEW Dynamite will undergo a number of changes and not just from a production standpoint, but also the look, the set and the presentation. Khan also discussed how at the end of the day, the most important thing is what the fans bring and what the wrestlers, the staff and the crew bring each and every week as well, but the look of the show is important too and it’s going to look really cool.
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether Or Not He Would Ever Consider Working For AEW
Would Kurt Angle ever consider working for All Elite Wrestling?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend touched on this topic during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show." Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he gives his thoughts. “Honestly, you...
Kenny Omega On Why He Decided To Leave NJPW And Focus On All Elite Wrestling
Top AEW Star Kenny Omega spoke with NJPW’s official website on a number of topics such as his loss to "The Ace Of NJPW" Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 and how the NJPW fans were happy to see him lose and to see the belt move on to Tanahashi, so that is when he realized that they didn’t really understand the vision and now is a good time to disappear and show the company the true meaning of loss.
Matt Hardy Reveals Odd Reason Why Vince McMahon Would Sometimes Fire A Talent
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it was like working for someone as unpredictable as Vince McMahon in the WWE and how he has seen McMahon fire people and give up on them for odd reasons like having a bad punch.
Vince Russo Talks His Current Heat With AEW's Jeff Jarrett
Former WWE, WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling head writer Vince Russo recently appeared on the "Keepin’ It 100 With Konnan" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he has never shared a deeper relationship or experience with any wrestler he has ever worked with than Jeff Jarrett and how he has never heard from Jarrett again since he left from IMPACT Wrestling all those years ago because as far as he is concerned, Jarrett was never a friend to him and Jarrett just used him when he was in a position to help him and help his career and the second he was no longer in that position, Jeff was done with him and that’s a fact.
Apollo Crews Talks About His Excitement For William Regal's Return To WWE
Apollo Crews recently spoke with Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Superstar spoke about his excitement-level for the upcoming WWE return of pro wrestling legend William Regal. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches...
Jim Ross Says He Believes AEW Will Be In The House Show And Live Event Business In 2023
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes the company will be in the house show and live event business to some degree in 2023. Jim Ross said:. “I believe...
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Superstar Was One Of The Most Ill-Booked Talents In Company History
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents they have ever had in company history. Jim Ross said:
Ric Flair Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will steal the show in NJPW. Ric Flair said:. “I think Sasha will steal the...
NJPW STRONG: Detonation Night 4 Results (12/24): Los Angeles, California
NJPW recently had the fourth day of their STRONG: Detonation Event, which emanated inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw the current STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defend his STRONG Openweight Title against JR Kratos in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
Ricky Starks Talks About His Relationship With The Undertaker, Time As Part Of Team Taz
"Absolute" Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on The Wrestling Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the recent AEW title contender spoke about his relationship with pro wrestling legend The Undertaker, as well as maximizing his minutes during his time with Team Taz.
WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Talks His Working Relationship With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Culture State on a variety of topics such as his working relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H as well as how "The Game" Triple H always checks in and takes a mental note of everyone.
Madusa Says The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE Is A Double Standard
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) appeared on an episode of the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how everyone has their own reasoning and their own decisions for doing what they did, but if Mandy Rose chose to be a pro wrestler and sign with WWE, she is under contract with the company and she knows rules need to be followed or there will be ramifications.
