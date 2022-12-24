Former WWE, WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling head writer Vince Russo recently appeared on the "Keepin’ It 100 With Konnan" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he has never shared a deeper relationship or experience with any wrestler he has ever worked with than Jeff Jarrett and how he has never heard from Jarrett again since he left from IMPACT Wrestling all those years ago because as far as he is concerned, Jarrett was never a friend to him and Jarrett just used him when he was in a position to help him and help his career and the second he was no longer in that position, Jeff was done with him and that’s a fact.

1 DAY AGO