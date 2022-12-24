Read full article on original website
Ricky Starks Talks About His Relationship With The Undertaker, Time As Part Of Team Taz
"Absolute" Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on The Wrestling Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the recent AEW title contender spoke about his relationship with pro wrestling legend The Undertaker, as well as maximizing his minutes during his time with Team Taz.
Gisele Shaw Reveals Her Goal Is To Be The Knockouts World Champion And World Tag Team Champion
IMPACT Wrestling Star Gisele Shaw recently appeared on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how she doesn't have a preference of being a Singles or Tag Team wrestler as well as how she is super happy to be in the company. Gisele Shaw also discussed how she just wants to leave a legacy where she is inspiring and educating the next generation of wrestlers.
Matt Hardy Reveals Odd Reason Why Vince McMahon Would Sometimes Fire A Talent
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it was like working for someone as unpredictable as Vince McMahon in the WWE and how he has seen McMahon fire people and give up on them for odd reasons like having a bad punch.
Ken Shamrock Talks Being Able To Train With Bret Hart And Stu Hart
Former WWE Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he was able to have the privilege of going to Canada to train with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Stu Hart as well as how he didn’t know the significance of the training until later, but when he was there, it felt like he was home.
Baron Corbin On The One Thing He Loves About Triple H Being In Charge
WWE RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on the Johnny Dare Morning Show to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Monday Night RAW has gotten new energy and new life since he moved to the show and how he is still adjusting, but it has been fun.
Bobby Fish Reveals PPV Event All Elite Wrestling Should Have Held
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how All Elite Wrestling should have held a Crockett Cup-style PPV Event, but it was held by the NWA this past March. Bobby Fish said:. “Um, as far as...
WWE News: Bobby Lashley's Best of 2022, Raw Superstar Celebrating 20 Years In WWE (Video)
-- WWE Is celebrating 20 years of Shelton Benjamin this week, and WWE has pieced together a special video for the current Monday Night Raw Superstar. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. You can view the new clip below, featuring...
Trinity On If She Would Be Interested In Returning To Pro Wrestling
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling talent Trinity took part in a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest to discuss a number of topics such as if she would be interested in possibly returning to pro wrestling. Trinity said:. “I’m always ready to rumble. I’ve always been doing stunts, really all through...
WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Former Wrestler For Royal Rumble
– WWE’s Royal Rumble often features surprises in the men’s and women’s matches and one of the rumors going around is that the company is looking to bring in former talent Kairi Sane for the match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of last weekend, there had been no contact between WWE and Stardom where Kairi is under contract and their reigning IWGP women’s champion.
Emma Reflects On Decision To Join WWE After IMPACT Deal Ended, Being Paired With Madcap Moss
Emma recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her decision to return to WWE after her IMPACT deal ended, as well as how she was paired by Madcap Moss. Featured...
Chris Jericho Reflects Back On Match At The Forbidden Door, Reveals What It Leads To
Chris Jericho is ready for his return to the Tokyo Dome. On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, "The Ocho" spoke about planting the seeds for his return to the legendary Japanese venue while reflecting back on his match at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door. Featured...
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Has Been Released From Jail
As previously reported, WWE released a video, showing that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at the WWE legend's house on Christmas Eve, but this time Rey was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Dominik Mysterio, with an angry Rhea Ripley screaming at his side.
GCW Announces Lio Rush Has Been Added To Their 2023 Jersey J-Cup Tournament
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently announced that Lio Rush is the latest talent to be added to the promotion's 2023 Jersey J-Cup Tournament set to take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from inside the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. Other wrestlers already announced for the tournament...
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether Or Not He Would Ever Consider Working For AEW
Would Kurt Angle ever consider working for All Elite Wrestling?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend touched on this topic during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show." Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he gives his thoughts. “Honestly, you...
Eric Bischoff Talks The Backstage Fight He Had With Ric Flair At A WWE RAW Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was good six months ago and how all of a sudden he was blindsided by The Nature Boy and he isn't sure what happened or what has gotten into Ric Flair. Bischoff also talked about how if Flair wants to sit down and talk about their issues, then he is happy to do that, but he will no longer talk about it on social media as he just wants it to go away.
Eric Bischoff On If Ric Flair’s Claim That He Got Him A Job In WCW Is True
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's claim that he got him a job in WCW is true. According to Bischoff, that couldn't be further from the truth as Ric Flair didn't even know him at the time and he had already gotten the job in WCW before The Nature Boy would make his return to the company.
Madusa Says The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE Is A Double Standard
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) appeared on an episode of the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how everyone has their own reasoning and their own decisions for doing what they did, but if Mandy Rose chose to be a pro wrestler and sign with WWE, she is under contract with the company and she knows rules need to be followed or there will be ramifications.
Erick Redbeard Gives His Thoughts On Seeing WWE Return Of Bray Wyatt
Erick Redbeard recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former Wyatt Family member gave his thoughts on the WWE return of Bray Wyatt. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On how he doesn’t...
Ric Flair Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will steal the show in NJPW. Ric Flair said:. “I think Sasha will steal the...
WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Talks His Working Relationship With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Culture State on a variety of topics such as his working relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H as well as how "The Game" Triple H always checks in and takes a mental note of everyone.
