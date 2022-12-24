ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Giants’ radio play-by-play announcer Bob Papa, ‘some players’ escape Mall of America shooting

By Brian Wacker, Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUldj_0jtWZgVm00

Giants radio play-by-play announcer Bob Papa and some Giants players escaped a Mall of America shooting on Friday night in Bloomington, Minn. No players were believed to be in the vicinity of the shooting.

“Safely out of mall and back at hotel,” Papa tweeted at 10:27 p.m. Friday night. “Prayers to victim.”

A 19-year-old man was killed during the shooting, according to police, and the mall was locked down for more than an hour. The Giants, who are in Minnesota to play the Vikings on Saturday, are staying in a hotel adjacent to the massive mall complex.

Safely out of mall and back at hotel. Prayers to victim. https://t.co/gWygbgpCtA

— Bob Papa (@BobPapa_NFL) December 24, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qp1jr_0jtWZgVm00
Security officers speak inside a store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., after reports of shots fired on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugxFa_0jtWZgVm00

Emergency vehicles are seen outside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., after reports of shots being fired, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
AP

When the incident occurred, Jerry Meade, the Giants’ vice president of security and the team’s security group sent out an alert to let people know there was an incident in the mall and to stay in the hotel or shelter in place. For those already in the mall, they were asked to text Meade their location so those individuals could be found and retrieved by Giants security personnel, with assistance from the Bloomington Police Department, once it was safe to do so.

Pat Hanlon, the Giants’ executive vice president of communications, told The Associated Press that he believes “some players” were inside the mall at the time of the shooting. All members of the Giants travel party were accounted for and returned to the hotel within about 20 minutes of being alerted about the incident.

“Everyone is back in the hotel,” Hanlon told the AP on Friday night.

The teen was shot “multiple times” as two groups of people got into a fight on the first floor of Nordstrom just before 8 p.m., Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges said in a press conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azAeo_0jtWZgVm00
The Vikings play host to the Giants in Minnesota on Saturday.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Between five and nine people were involved in the fight and one of them pulled out a gun and began shooting. The entire altercation lasted about 30 seconds, Hodges said. The two groups involved then ran out of a nearby door, Hodges said.

Police haven’t identified the victim.

Officers are reviewing security footage and are in the process of identifying suspects, Hodges said.

“I’m confident that we’re going to catch these people. And we’re going to lock them up,” Hodges said.

