'The Night Before Christmas': Realtor’s version

Editors note: Gary is off this week. We think he's trying to close on a house for Santa and Mrs. Claus, but he won't confirm or deny those ultimate snowbirds will be coming south for good. Gary did leave this in our stocking for your holiday reading. It's a Realtor's take on 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, written by Cindy and Brian Cook, Realtors in Edmond, Oklahoma, and posted here with their permission.

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the open house,

Not a buyer was stirring, not even a mouse.

The scentsy was burning; the home staged with care,

In hopes of St. Sell-It would soon be there.

The realtors were busy making the beds,

While visions of dollar signs danced in their heads.

Their broker was sitting at the office, and I making a map,

Had just settled, that buyers don’t fall in your lap.

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the comfy couch to see what was the matter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and hoped for a buyer with cash.

The “For Sale” sign glittered in the new-fallen snow

Giving my hopes of a buyer a bit of glow.

When what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a Mini Van full of buyers, a sale could be near.

With a little old driver, so lively and quick,

I knew in a moment the house was their top pick.

More rapid than eagles the buyers they came,

And they whistled, and shouted, their comments the same.

Now buy it! Let’s sell it! Now get an offer and put it in contract!

Get all of the signatures and send it right back!

To the top of the porch! To the top of the wall!

The house inspector has looked at it all!

The closing date has been set and we’re just waiting on the bank.

The interest rates have been rising but now they have sank.

We have the closing docs, it’s ready to close.

Got the closing gift, a gift card from Lowes.

The buyers and sellers have arrived at the title place

The VIP room is ready; it’s been a crazy race.

The licenses have been copied and doc ink is still fresh,

Now it’s moving time, so hopefully everyone has gotten some rest.

I’ve gotten my check, and my clients have a smile,

Hopefully they will send me a referral in a very short while.

But as I said at closing and drove out of sight,

“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good-night!

Gary Sandler is a full-time Realtor and president of Gary Sandler Inc., Realtors in Las Cruces. He loves to answer questions and can be reached at 575-642-2292 or Gary@GarySandler.com.