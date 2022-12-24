ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Md. snow removal company headed to Buffalo after deadly blizzard

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Maryland snow removal company is headed north to Buffalo, New York to help with cleanup efforts after a deadly blizzard over the holiday weekend continues to paralyze residents. The company, Top Dog Services, usually clears local airports and around the Pentagon when it...
BUFFALO, NY
WJLA

Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile

WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Virginia gas prices drop ahead of holiday travel

(WSET) — The average cost for gas in Virginia has fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week ahead of the mass travel around the holidays, according to GasBuddy's survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. The average is $2.93 per gallon, over 40 cents cheaper per gallon lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Food delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Landover, 2 boys arrested: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two teens were arrested last week after carjacking a food delivery driver at gunpoint in Landover, police said. On Dec. 20, around 8:30 p.m. police said two teen suspects carjacked a person delivering food at gunpoint in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive. The following day, officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department located that carjacked car in the 7700 block of Allendale Drive and conducted a stop.
LANDOVER, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy