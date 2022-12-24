Read full article on original website
DC Weather: Thursday brings sunshine, 50-degree temperatures after a cold morning
WASHINGTON (7News) — Our quiet weather pattern rolls on again Thursday and Friday. After a cold start to Thursday morning, sunshine will help temperatures rise into the low to mid-50s. We'll do it all over again Friday before changes arrive for the New Year's weekend. Plan for the rain...
Md. snow removal company headed to Buffalo after deadly blizzard
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Maryland snow removal company is headed north to Buffalo, New York to help with cleanup efforts after a deadly blizzard over the holiday weekend continues to paralyze residents. The company, Top Dog Services, usually clears local airports and around the Pentagon when it...
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
Virginia gas prices drop ahead of holiday travel
(WSET) — The average cost for gas in Virginia has fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week ahead of the mass travel around the holidays, according to GasBuddy's survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. The average is $2.93 per gallon, over 40 cents cheaper per gallon lower...
Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
Plan to drink? Plan a ride! | MDOT MVA offering $20 rideshare credit this New Year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office announced Wednesday that it has once again increased the Lyft rideshare credit to encourage Marylanders to take advantage of the safe ride option this holiday season. The now $20 rideshare credits are...
Manhunt underway in Md. for rape suspect who cut off GPS tracker: Police
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A manhunt is underway in southern Maryland, where police are searching for a rape suspect who reportedly disappeared after cutting off his court-issued GPS tracker. St. Mary's County deputies said Walter Crouse Prentiss, 42, of no fixed address, was on pre-trial release when...
Food delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Landover, 2 boys arrested: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two teens were arrested last week after carjacking a food delivery driver at gunpoint in Landover, police said. On Dec. 20, around 8:30 p.m. police said two teen suspects carjacked a person delivering food at gunpoint in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive. The following day, officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department located that carjacked car in the 7700 block of Allendale Drive and conducted a stop.
