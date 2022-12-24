ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New York Post

10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free

A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

John Henry propaganda machine doing damage control for Boston Red Sox

This has not been the type of offseason that the Boston Red Sox envisioned. In the ideal universe, Xander Bogaerts would still be in Boston. Their numerous offseason targets would be coming on board instead of spurning them, in some cases, for the exact same contract elsewhere. The Red Sox would not have needed to overpay for an aging closer and an “outfielder” with a questionable glove.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request

Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

Red Sox add Cy Young winner in free agency

The Boston Red Sox are bolstering their starting rotation in free agency by signing former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The 36-year-old will play the 2023 season in Boston and his deal includes a club option for the 2024 campaign. The Red Sox will pay Kluber $10 million in 2023 and have an option worth $11 million for the 2024 season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

This detail about Eovaldi, Bogaerts exits is a bad look for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox got caught in no-man's land at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and now they're paying the price. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tried to toe the line between buying and selling last summer, trading away popular catcher Christian Vazquez for a pair of prospects but then adding two veterans in Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer. The moves didn't make the Red Sox any better -- they tanked to a last-place finish in the American League East -- and also put them over MLB's luxury tax threshold.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox sign two-time Cy Young Award winner to one-year deal

The Boston Red Sox have finally made a meaningful upgrade to their starting rotation. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday afternoon that the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent pitcher Corey Kluber. The deal also includes a 2024 club option. Kluber played for the Tampa Bay...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox kept finding new depths in a lost 2022

The moment that echoed into last offseason occurred during the 2021 wild card game vs. the Yankees, an afternoon that saw baseball roar back to Boston like a time machine to 2003, or a house dropped on a witch of the wicked variety. Bobby Dalbec batted against Yankees ace Gerrit...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman Inspire Goalie Hug Trend In Boston

The Boston Bruins goalies have started a special tradition. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman got to do their signature goalie hug after the Black and Gold defeated the New Jersey Devils Friday night. Not only is the hug a fan-favorite, but it has inspired players on the Boston Pride to...
BOSTON, MA
Vibe

David Ortiz Gunman Sentenced To 30 Years In Dominican Republic Prison

One of the shooters involved in an attempt to murder former MLB star David Ortiz on June 9, 2019, has been sentenced. According to ESPN, A Dominican Republic court announced on Monday (Dec. 26) that the gunman, Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, was sentenced to thirty years in prison.More from VIBE.comDavid Ortiz Makes First Appearance At Fenway Park Since Dominican Republic ShootingAuthorities Arrest Man Who Reportedly Orchestrated David Ortiz ShootingProsecutors Reveal David Ortiz Was Mistaken For Gunman's Intended Target Dominican law enforcement has concluded that Cruz’s target was initially Sixto David Fernandez. Fernandez was seated with Ortiz during the shooting, with Rolfi allegedly...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Rich Hill leaving Red Sox for NL team in free agency

Whatever the Boston Red Sox' starting rotation will look like in 2023, Rich Hill won't be a part of it. The 42-year-old left-hander has agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, pending a physical, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday. Hill was one of the Red Sox'...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Painful Smack Helped Jaylen Brown Light It Up Vs. Rockets

Jaylen Brown turned pain into galvanization Tuesday night at TD Garden. Brown took a smack to the head midway through the third quarter of the Celtics’ matchup with the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. tried to block Brown’s shot as the latter elevated right outside the paint, but the Houston guard’s swat landed right across the Boston star’s face. Porter was issued a flagrant-one foul for his actions.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
