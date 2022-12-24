ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Power back on for most Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a week after a big storm blew through our region causing up to 90,000 outages in Vermont, most people finally have their power back on. As of Thursday morning, about 200 customers were still without power statewide. During the storm, Green Mountain Power reported downed...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters spent the holiday weekend without electricity after an intense winter storm. According to Vt. Outages, more than 2,500 people were still in the dark Monday night. Meanwhile, line crews are still out across the state working to get the power on. “So we...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Utilities use third party firms to better predict damage to the grid

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Crews were out in full force Monday around the state finishing up restoring power to customers who lost it during last week’s storm. At the peak over 50,000 customers lost electricity. Now Green Mountain Power saying all of their customers' lights should be on by the end of the day.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Some Granite Staters still without power after three days

MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts

Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm

A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hochul announces road improvement program to support walkers, bikers

Potential conflicts of interest in Federal Contracting are the target of new legislation just signed into law. New York to allow one-day status as marriage officiant. Now in New York people can get married easier. New Vt. water use policy going into effect in 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. New...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Electric Cooperative warns members of scam calls

JOHNSON, Vt. — Phone scams are becoming more of a usual occurrence, and now, some of. Vermont Electric Cooperative's members are among the latest to receive fraudulent calls. The calls are from a scammer claiming to be with VEC. They demand immediate payment, or else threaten to shut off...
VERMONT STATE

