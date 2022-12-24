Read full article on original website
Power back on for most Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a week after a big storm blew through our region causing up to 90,000 outages in Vermont, most people finally have their power back on. As of Thursday morning, about 200 customers were still without power statewide. During the storm, Green Mountain Power reported downed...
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters spent the holiday weekend without electricity after an intense winter storm. According to Vt. Outages, more than 2,500 people were still in the dark Monday night. Meanwhile, line crews are still out across the state working to get the power on. “So we...
Power crews work through holiday to restore power to Granite Staters
LOUDON, N.H. — The lights are back on in many New Hampshire homes after last week's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of residents. As of 9 P.M. Sunday night, 4,487 people were still without power, a drop from the more than 80,000 Granite Staters that were in the dark on Friday night.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
During restoration efforts in New Hampshire, Eversource crews deploy new tool for first time
LACONIA, N.H. — As Eversource responded to thousands of outages in New Hampshire, the company brought out some new technology to deal with damage in Laconia. Company officials said crews used the “rapid pole,” which was designed by their own workers and used to take the place of the broken pole.
Utilities use third party firms to better predict damage to the grid
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Crews were out in full force Monday around the state finishing up restoring power to customers who lost it during last week’s storm. At the peak over 50,000 customers lost electricity. Now Green Mountain Power saying all of their customers' lights should be on by the end of the day.
Some Granite Staters still without power after three days
MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
Storm ends but travel headaches linger as some still wait to get home
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers are still dealing with the impacts of that dangerous storm. There weren’t any delays coming or going from the Burlington International Airport by Monday evening, but some people are still just trying to get home for the holidays. “My mom was very sad,”...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm
A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
Hochul announces road improvement program to support walkers, bikers
Potential conflicts of interest in Federal Contracting are the target of new legislation just signed into law. New York to allow one-day status as marriage officiant. Now in New York people can get married easier. New Vt. water use policy going into effect in 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. New...
Vermont Electric Cooperative warns members of scam calls
JOHNSON, Vt. — Phone scams are becoming more of a usual occurrence, and now, some of. Vermont Electric Cooperative's members are among the latest to receive fraudulent calls. The calls are from a scammer claiming to be with VEC. They demand immediate payment, or else threaten to shut off...
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in stores anymore. This past May, Vermont passed legislation that prohibits the sale of fluorescent lightbulbs and tubes that contain mercury. Starting Feb. 17, 2023, the sale of...
