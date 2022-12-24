Read full article on original website
Samuel Singleton
4d ago
People who go to malls, movies, Wal-Mart, Parades, concerts, and anywhere a crowd is, is really not playing it safe. Terrorism is here in this country and the terrorist are us. We would be more safe if ISIS tried to kill us.
Mystery Meat
4d ago
it's a team from a liberal city visiting another liberal city. they probably never noticed. crime and violence are embraced in liberal cities.
Chelle Longway
4d ago
AND?????? Why they didn't tackle a mf then? They're shopping and some people lost their lives
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
