Goltz wants out of jail after threats of killing children, Jews, election workers and law enforcement
A federal magistrate in Texas found Frederick Francis Goltz, 51, of Lubbock is a danger to the community and must stay locked up while a criminal charge proceeds against him.
Teen suspect taken into custody for Lubbock Christmas night murder, police said
The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public's help Wednesday in finding an "armed and dangerous" suspect identified as Jamaree Shepherd, 16, in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Ivan Reed.
Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police
A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
Grand jury returns December indictments
A Hockley County grand jury returned several indictments, of which 23 were made public from the office of the 286th Judicial District Court. Don Leon Rodriguez, 23, was indicted for the fraudulent use, possession of identifying information under five items. On or about the August 23, Rodriguez had the intent...
Man shoots at driver during ‘road rage’ in Lubbock, police ask for public’s help
The Lubbock Police Department requested the public’s help Wednesday in identifying someone that officers believe was involved in a road rage incident on December 11 just after 9:00 a.m.
Man, age 20, shot and killed in Lubbock overnight
Lubbock Police Officers responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Ivan Reed, 20, later died.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
2 injured in crash on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Street and Salem Avenue. LPD received the call at 1:49 p.m. Responders have closed all but one of the westbound lanes. LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
LPD: Shooting late Sunday evening leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating a shooting late on Christmas (Sunday) that left one person seriously hurt. Police later, after this story was initially published, provided an update and said Ivan Reed, 20, died as a result of the the shooting. According to a...
20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
Lubbock man dedicated to helping homeless with organization ‘Haircuts and Hope’ passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, John Romo, who was dedicated to helping the homeless community with his non-profit organization, ‘Haircuts and Hope,’ passed away, his wife said on social media. His wife Denise Romo organized a GoFundMe in his honor for funeral expenses. The description detailed...
One seriously hurt after two-vehicle crash near Slide Road, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash in the 500 block of Slide Road on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:09 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to LPD. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a white truck, a white SUV, and a blue SUV in the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana Avenue. LPD received the call at 8:17 p.m. Minor injuries are reported. Motorists are advised to use caution...
Lubbock man went ‘berserk,’ hit victim with his own vehicle, LPD report said
Johnathan Matthew Jones, 25, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Wednesday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with a fluid leak. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue initially called for a hazmat team fearing the semi was leaking fuel, but it was quickly discovered it was milk leaking from the tanker.
Hey Lubbock: This is Why You Aren’t Supposed to Park There
The saga of bad Lubbock drivers is something that we talk about a lot here, and for good reason. While it can easily get old and you don’t need to be reminded of the person that definitely cut you off this morning, there is something that needs to be discussed.
Woman accused of DWI crash with infant, Lubbock Police report says
Stephanie Ramirez, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
Man arrested on murder charge, woman’s body found in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers arrested a man Thursday night for murder related to the finding a woman’s body in Lubbock County Tuesday morning. Isaiah Sanchez, 24, was arrested in Lubbock and charged with the murder of Monica Lumbrera, 40. Previous coverage: Metro Unit called after deadly vehicle collision with pedestrian south of Lubbock Sanchez was […]
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
