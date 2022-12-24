Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Warming up: Temps near 50 Thursday afternoon
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly tonight but feeling way more bearable than the past few nights. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s tonight. A bit of a breeze will make the morning feel chilly with temps in the low to mid 30s. Today was the first time we...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
When Northeast Ohio will see 100% rain chances
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wednesday was the first time we have been above freezing since last week. Dry today with another chance to see some early sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and near 50 through the afternoon. Winds will pick up ahead of our next system with gusts reaching 25-30 mph at times.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One extreme to another: Warmer temps moving in
(OHIO) — A breeze from the south continues to push in some “warmer” air for the week. Warming to near 40, but feeling like mid-30s. More sunshine today!. Wind gusts over the next 24 hours could reach 25 to 30 miles per hour. Better and better every...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Warming trend begins; Temps in the 50s by Friday
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Finally, after over 3 days of subzero wind chills, we’re headed in the right direction. A warming trend begins this week with improvements each day. Today highs will climb into the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies. After this past winter storm we’ve recorded 4...
72-year-old assisted living resident believed to have died outside, stuck in frigid weather
A 72-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was found dead outside the building, and is believed to have died while stuck outdoors in frigid temperatures.
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings issued in NE Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Northeast Ohio and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Urban Kutz Barbershop temporarily closed due to damage suffered on Christmas day
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Urban Kutz Barbershop located at 11106 Detroit Ave. will be closed temporarily due to water damage suffered on Christmas day. “Honestly, I shed a few tears because we don’t know what’s to occur,” said Waverly Willis, owner of Urban Kutz. Willis opened...
erienewsnow.com
WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled
WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
Bitter misery: Historic storm packs punch, makes travel treacherous
From slide-offs to power outages, the winter storm had public safety and utility crews alike trying to handle incidents brought on by this winter storm.
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Winter storm closings and cancellations
A blizzard warning, winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect through Saturday morning for all of Northeast Ohio.
Ohio winter storm: Strangers take road trip to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
Best restaurant in Ohio, according to Guy Fieri, is right here in Cleveland
Mashed, which coins itself as multi-platform publication for those who love to eat and cook, rounded up all the locations featured on his show to come up with a list of the top diner, drive-in or dive in every state.
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-90 at East 72nd Street in Cleveland
A tractor-trailer has jackknifed on westbound lanes of I-90 near East 72nd Street, closing lanes of traffic and causing delays for motorists still out on the roadways in the severe winter storm.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Pastor asks community for help after driver crashes into Garfield Heights church
“This is our heart and soul. We pour our heart and soul into this ministry,” said Pastor Redmon.
westkentuckystar.com
Four dead in 50-vehicle pileup on Ohio Turnpike
At least four people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the snowy Ohio Turnpike west of Cleveland on Friday afternoon. The multi-vehicle crash happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon during extreme frigid temperatures and whiteout conditions just miles from the Lake Erie shore.
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in Cleveland
Cleveland is home to a thriving food scene, and its burger joints are no exception. From creative and unique combinations to classic and hearty burgers, there's something for every burger lover in Cleveland.
Comments / 0