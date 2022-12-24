ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Warming up: Temps near 50 Thursday afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly tonight but feeling way more bearable than the past few nights. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s tonight. A bit of a breeze will make the morning feel chilly with temps in the low to mid 30s. Today was the first time we...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When Northeast Ohio will see 100% rain chances

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wednesday was the first time we have been above freezing since last week. Dry today with another chance to see some early sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and near 50 through the afternoon. Winds will pick up ahead of our next system with gusts reaching 25-30 mph at times.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

One extreme to another: Warmer temps moving in

(OHIO) — A breeze from the south continues to push in some “warmer” air for the week. Warming to near 40, but feeling like mid-30s. More sunshine today!. Wind gusts over the next 24 hours could reach 25 to 30 miles per hour. Better and better every...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Warming trend begins; Temps in the 50s by Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Finally, after over 3 days of subzero wind chills, we’re headed in the right direction. A warming trend begins this week with improvements each day. Today highs will climb into the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies. After this past winter storm we’ve recorded 4...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings issued in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Northeast Ohio and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled

WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ERIE, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH
westkentuckystar.com

Four dead in 50-vehicle pileup on Ohio Turnpike

At least four people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the snowy Ohio Turnpike west of Cleveland on Friday afternoon. The multi-vehicle crash happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon during extreme frigid temperatures and whiteout conditions just miles from the Lake Erie shore.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy