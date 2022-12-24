ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

onfocus.news

Pacelli Co-op hockey falls to Waupaca

***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it's simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
WAUPACA, WI
onfocus.news

Medford Gets Win in Day 1 Sheboygan North Tournament

The Medford Raiders got an 81-50 win over Brookfield Academy on Wednesday Night on Day 1 of the Sheboygan North Raider Shootout. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner who scored 24 including 2 3’s. Charlie Kleist added 20 including going 6-8 from the free throw line in the first half. Tanner Hraby added 19 including 4 3’s.
MEDFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Mosinee Gymnnastics Defeats Lakeland

Mosinee defeated Lakeland in GNC Gymnastics, 112.75 to 101.925.
MOSINEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lighthouse Christian Books in Green Bay closed due to flooding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bookstore in Green Bay is closed until further notice due to overnight flooding caused by a burst pipe. The flooding is affecting nearly the entire store, causing water to cover the entire floor with water. Please pray for us today. We arrived to...
GREEN BAY, WI
onfocus.news

Top Local Baby Names 2022

WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Naming a newborn is a key step in welcoming the littlest and latest addition to the family. There are thousands of names for parents to choose from, but in the end, each name given to a child is special and unique, as they carry it with them throughout their life.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
IRON COUNTY, WI
MLive

Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree

A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
IRON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Santa Greg donates $60K to Marshfield Children’s Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s Hospital had a special visitor on Tuesday: Santa! This is the 8th year Greg Cemke, ‘Santa Greg’ delivered a generous cash donation and thousands of toys. Santa Greg also came before Christmas but said he came back because there were so...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Parks and Recreation Forestry Division Receives DNR Urban Forestry Grant

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Forestry Division is proud to announce they applied and were selected for a 2023 WI DNR Urban Forestry Grant. The grant matches funds up to $25,000 for projects consistent with state and national goals for increasing the urban forest canopy. The total grant awarded was roughly $40,000, half of which will be funded by the WI DNR and the other half budgeted through City staff labor and expenses.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The frigid temperatures outside could cause your pipes to freeze and burst. A few businesses in our area experienced the issue this week. The Lighthouse Bookstore, Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and the Appleton Pick n Save, are just a few of the places dealing with pipe bursts. The extreme cold temperatures are causing this issue occur more often.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Residents React to Gas Price Increase

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — While national gas prices continue to drop, prices in the Fox Valley are going in the opposite direction. “When that stuff happens I really gotta start budgeting my money, cooking at home, stuff like that,” Appleton Resident Mason Manske said. Manske said gas prices...
APPLETON, WI
wiproud.com

Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home

SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
SEYMOUR, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man

A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
WAUSAU, WI

