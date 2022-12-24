Read full article on original website
KEVN
Lead deadwood streets towing city
The early evening news on KEVN. Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:53...
KEVN
Order early for best chance of New Years Eve ride
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s no secret Rapid City doesn’t have many options for transportation. The city bus has limited options, few Lyfts available and there’s a shortage of taxis roaming around. We talked with one taxi driver Wednesday who says transportation is hard in the...
KEVN
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed about 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The suspect, according to the Rapid City Police Department, is a “lighter-skinned man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a light-colored winter coat, blue jeans, light-colored gloves, white tennis shoes and a black mask.”
KEVN
Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the city’s annual deer harvest plan. Their goal is to harvest 250 deer to help reduce the population. The city’s Parks & Recreation director Jeff Biegler said that people can donate...
KEVN
A little cooler as we head through the 2nd half of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be mild again today, but not as warm as Tuesday’s 61 we saw in Rapid City. It won’t be as windy, either. Look for highs in the lower 50s, with temperatures settling into the 40s this afternoon. Cooler temperatures can be...
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
KEVN
Group claims Custer didn’t tell them of plan to put wastewater in French Creek
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an old and out of date water system in constant need of repair. Now the city of Custer wants to make some changes. “The best option for us was French Creek. We were given the option of continuing to discharge into Flynn Creek as most of our system does now, but that is further away. French Creek is closer and it’s all downhill and all of the property that we’re going under is public property, so we don’t need to go through private landowners to get easements,” said Custer City Council member Peg Ryan, Ward 3.
KEVN
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20. Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter (recklessly killing) in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night and is in the Pennington County Jail with no bond.
KEVN
Gas prices continue to decline
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The U.S. continues to see the affects of inflation in fuel, however, gas prices did decline for the seventh straight week. As of Tuesday, Dec. 27,, the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.10 a gallon but in South Dakota the average gas is $3.05 according to AAA.
KEVN
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14-year prison term for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stevie Williams, a 39-year-old woman from Rapid City, was sentenced to 14 years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to the charge, following a federal indictment in March 2021. In a release, the Department...
