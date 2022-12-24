Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
It's been 109 years since the first train departed Detroit's Michigan Central Station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - More than 100 years after Michigan Central Station opened, the historic train depot is awaiting its grand reopening, this time as an innovation hub for Ford Motor Co. The building that the automaker has been working on since 2018 has a history full of ups, downs,...
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors concerned about road conditions after car goes into sinkhole
DETROIT (WXYZ) — People living in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood in Detroit say they're concerned about the safety of roads after a driver went into a sinkhole Tuesday. It happened near the intersection of Eastlawn and Scripps on the city's Eastside. Commika Shannon says her 20-year-old son was behind the wheel.
centerforhealthjournalism.org
Detroit’s Black residents are choking on industrial air pollution, with little help from the state
Feeling short of breath, a resident on Detroit’s east side found herself in the emergency room in the spring of 2021 and was prescribed an inhaler for asthma for the first time in her life. She had never had issues with her respiratory health until an automotive plant, Stellantis,...
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
dbusiness.com
Sign of the Times
The 16-by-9-foot high-definition LED screen that greets guests with drone views of downtown Detroit in the lobby of Signarama Troy/Metro Detroit’s new facility is indicative of what lies beyond it — a growing company driven by technology. Last December, Signarama President and CEO Bob Chapa had just about...
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Warmest day in weeks with rain on the way
Today: Mild day with increasing clouds and a high of 49°. Light rain or drizzle possible after sunset. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Staying warm for late-December with a low of 46°. Light rain, drizzle, and patchy fog possible overnight. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Friday: Patchy light rain...
Residents of Midtown Detroit apartments were without heat and running water
UPDATE: Apartment building residents reported Tuesday morning that heat and water service had been restored, although the building still lacked hot water. Residents of a Midtown Detroit apartment building spent much of their Christmas weekend without working heat or running water, bringing some to wear winter coats to bed and others to use...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Breezy and milder today; rain returns to end the year
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with a low of 36°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 46°. Light rain possible after sunset. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Friday: Rain likely. High of 52°. New Year's Eve: Rain starts off heavy early, then more...
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
Tv20detroit.com
Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas
(WXYZ) — "This is ridiculous, and this is stupid," Katilya Fairchild said. "This is unsafe." Katilya Fairchild is a resident of a southwest Detroit apartment complex that sparked a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began...
Winter weather, wind chill advisories extended for Metro Detroit as deep freeze refuses to loosen its grip
A Winter Weather Advisory that was set to expire early Saturday morning was instead extended by meteorologists – and a new one added –after experts said bitter cold and high winds in Southeast Michigan continue to pose a “threat to life or property.”
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Purchase Plus to Increase Access to Home Ownership
Rocket Mortgage, part of Detroit’s Rocket Cos., today introduced Purchase Plus, a special purpose credit program intended to increase accessibility to homeownership in underserved communities. “Homeownership has a significant impact on strong communities and the creation of generational wealth,” says Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “Our Purchase Plus...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Still cold tonight, but warmer weather is on the way
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a low of 28°, as temperatures rise a few degrees overnight. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Wednesday: High of 39°. Partly sunny and breezy with SW gusts up to 25 mph. Thursday: Lots of clouds with milder temps in the mid 40s. Slight...
Tv20detroit.com
Pipes burst, flooding shelter for pregnant, at-risk mothers
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday, Gianna House in Eastpointe reports major flooding occurred after pipes burst. The shelter serves young, at-risk mothers in a residential setting and mothers in the community. “When I heard that, I was so sad," Frial Mina told 7 Action News. Mina said the program...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas
A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
WNEM
4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
fox2detroit.com
20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.
Comments / 1