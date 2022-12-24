ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Neighbors concerned about road conditions after car goes into sinkhole

DETROIT (WXYZ) — People living in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood in Detroit say they're concerned about the safety of roads after a driver went into a sinkhole Tuesday. It happened near the intersection of Eastlawn and Scripps on the city's Eastside. Commika Shannon says her 20-year-old son was behind the wheel.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Sign of the Times

The 16-by-9-foot high-definition LED screen that greets guests with drone views of downtown Detroit in the lobby of Signarama Troy/Metro Detroit’s new facility is indicative of what lies beyond it — a growing company driven by technology. Last December, Signarama President and CEO Bob Chapa had just about...
TROY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Warmest day in weeks with rain on the way

Today: Mild day with increasing clouds and a high of 49°. Light rain or drizzle possible after sunset. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Staying warm for late-December with a low of 46°. Light rain, drizzle, and patchy fog possible overnight. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Friday: Patchy light rain...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas

(WXYZ) — "This is ridiculous, and this is stupid," Katilya Fairchild said. "This is unsafe." Katilya Fairchild is a resident of a southwest Detroit apartment complex that sparked a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Purchase Plus to Increase Access to Home Ownership

Rocket Mortgage, part of Detroit’s Rocket Cos., today introduced Purchase Plus, a special purpose credit program intended to increase accessibility to homeownership in underserved communities. “Homeownership has a significant impact on strong communities and the creation of generational wealth,” says Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “Our Purchase Plus...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Pipes burst, flooding shelter for pregnant, at-risk mothers

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday, Gianna House in Eastpointe reports major flooding occurred after pipes burst. The shelter serves young, at-risk mothers in a residential setting and mothers in the community. “When I heard that, I was so sad," Frial Mina told 7 Action News. Mina said the program...
EASTPOINTE, MI
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas

A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
INKSTER, MI
WNEM

4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy