Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing traditionCheryl E PrestonFincastle, VA
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVinton, VA
Related
WSLS
Martinsville to offer free disposal of live Christmas trees
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The city of Martinsville is offering free disposal of live Christmas trees to its residents this holiday season. The city will recycle live trees following the Christmas and New Years’ holidays. Officials say the recycled trees are ground into mulch to be used on various plant bed sites throughout the community.
WSLS
Chris’s Coffee and Custard raising money for a food truck
ROANOKE, Va. – A community favorite coffee shop is hoping to hit the road in 2023. Chris’s Coffee and Custard is raising money for a food truck. Chris’s is hoping to raise $75,000 for the unit and other equipment. The truck will feature some menu favorites, like...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host Wishful Winter Formal for people with impairments
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Wishful Winter Formal for people with impairments. The formal dance will take place at Camp Grove Friday, December 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A DJ will be there to play music along with light refreshments. Votes will...
WDBJ7.com
Small businesses in Martinsville will donate goods and services to warming shelter
MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uptown Bella’s and Roosky’s Bar and Grill will donate their goods and services to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center in an effort to try and provide a little extra warmth to those in need. The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church...
WSLS
Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
wallstreetwindow.com
Rockingam County Free Pet Adoptions Available From Animal Shelter Until December 31st, 2022
In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, adoptions at Rockingham County Animal Shelter are FREE this holiday season! Now through December 31st, you can adopt any Rockingham County cat or dog without paying any adoption fees. Location: 250 Cherokee Camp Road Reidsville, NC 27320. Hours: 1-4p.m. Monday through Saturday. For...
timesvirginian.com
Girl who saved family from fire given National Youth Hero Award
Appomattox County resident Aalaysia Canada, 12, was honored by the American Legion Auxiliary with the National Youth Hero Award at the American Legion Post 16 in Lynchburg on Thursday night, Dec. 15. Canada helped to save three members of her family, including her mother Chantae and three sisters, by alerting...
Kitchen catches fire in Danville home
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire that was believed to have started by unattended cooking on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Firefighters say they arrived on the 200 block of Oakwood Circle and found flames coming from the front yard. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in […]
Horse rescued from frozen pond on Christmas Day in Bedford County
A horse was rescued from a frozen pond by multiple first responders in Bedford County on Christmas Day.
wfxrtv.com
Crews help rescue horse from frozen pond in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Special Operations Command (SOC) along with several firefighter crews responded to a horse stuck in a frozen pond on Christmas night at Artwood Drive. Firefighter crews arrived around 7:44 p.m. and discovered a horse had fallen through an ice-covered pond. SPOC...
WSLS
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport dodges major travel troubles
ROANOKE, Va. – Canceled flights and lost luggage are just some of the problems travelers are facing across the country. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is no exception, but Executive Director, Mike Stewart told 10 News the airport has been lucky in not having too many issues. “There’s a nightmare...
WSLS
Danville’s White Mill project awarded $5 million grant
DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville received a $5 million grant to help with the revitalization of the White Mill. The project was selected by Governor Glenn Youngkin to receive money from the Commonwealth’s Industrial Revitalization Funds. The former textile mill has been vacant for over a...
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
chathamstartribune.com
Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades
Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
WSLS
AEP: Most customers in Virginia now have power
Appalachian Power said their crews have restored power for 90% of their customers as of Tuesday afternoon. This comes after winter weather swept through the Commonwealth on the holiday weekend. Some of those customers have been without electricity since before Christmas. As of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Roanoke County had just...
Comments / 8