Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Martinsville to offer free disposal of live Christmas trees

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The city of Martinsville is offering free disposal of live Christmas trees to its residents this holiday season. The city will recycle live trees following the Christmas and New Years’ holidays. Officials say the recycled trees are ground into mulch to be used on various plant bed sites throughout the community.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Chris’s Coffee and Custard raising money for a food truck

ROANOKE, Va. – A community favorite coffee shop is hoping to hit the road in 2023. Chris’s Coffee and Custard is raising money for a food truck. Chris’s is hoping to raise $75,000 for the unit and other equipment. The truck will feature some menu favorites, like...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
RUSTBURG, VA
WSLS

Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
DANVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Girl who saved family from fire given National Youth Hero Award

Appomattox County resident Aalaysia Canada, 12, was honored by the American Legion Auxiliary with the National Youth Hero Award at the American Legion Post 16 in Lynchburg on Thursday night, Dec. 15. Canada helped to save three members of her family, including her mother Chantae and three sisters, by alerting...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Kitchen catches fire in Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire that was believed to have started by unattended cooking on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Firefighters say they arrived on the 200 block of Oakwood Circle and found flames coming from the front yard. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews help rescue horse from frozen pond in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Special Operations Command (SOC) along with several firefighter crews responded to a horse stuck in a frozen pond on Christmas night at Artwood Drive. Firefighter crews arrived around 7:44 p.m. and discovered a horse had fallen through an ice-covered pond. SPOC...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport dodges major travel troubles

ROANOKE, Va. – Canceled flights and lost luggage are just some of the problems travelers are facing across the country. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is no exception, but Executive Director, Mike Stewart told 10 News the airport has been lucky in not having too many issues. “There’s a nightmare...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville’s White Mill project awarded $5 million grant

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville received a $5 million grant to help with the revitalization of the White Mill. The project was selected by Governor Glenn Youngkin to receive money from the Commonwealth’s Industrial Revitalization Funds. The former textile mill has been vacant for over a...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades

Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

AEP: Most customers in Virginia now have power

Appalachian Power said their crews have restored power for 90% of their customers as of Tuesday afternoon. This comes after winter weather swept through the Commonwealth on the holiday weekend. Some of those customers have been without electricity since before Christmas. As of 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Roanoke County had just...
VIRGINIA STATE

