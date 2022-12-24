Read full article on original website
Showers Threaten Holiday Weekend as Temperatures Rise
New week, new pattern. A strong storm plowing into California promises to change up the whole weather scene across the country this week. While that may be a mighty task for one lonely storm, consider that’s exactly what happened with the storm before Christmas. The cold was thrust all the way to Central America as arctic air gripped the country. It appears that changing the pattern over the Lower 48 isn’t much of a lift…for the right storm.
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
Flu Season May Have Peaked in Mass. — for Now, Boston Doctors Say
This year's flu season, which seemed to hit the ground running, may already be peaking in Massachusetts — at least for now. Boston doctors say things are looking up as flu hospitalizations level off, with the caveat that a second peak could be around the corner. Massachusetts still shows...
Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old in Maine on Christmas Morning
Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Christmas morning in the town of Edgecomb. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, state police said the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb about a child who was not breathing. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where they were pronounced dead.
Here's What Happened in the Mass. Cannabis Industry in 2022
In the third full calendar year after the state's first legal cannabis businesses opened, sales continued to grow as lawmakers and advocates sought to change some of the rules governing the industry. Here are three of the biggest cannabis industry news in Massachusetts in 2022. At the very end of...
Mass. Getting Its 1st $50 Scratch Lotto Ticket
The Massachusetts Lottery is launching a record-breaking new game, its first-ever $50 scratch ticket, officials said Tuesday. Called "Billion Dollar Extravaganza," the game will offer more than $1 billion in total winnings, headlined by three $25 million top prizes that are the largest the Massachusetts Lottery has ever included on an instant ticket.
After 2 Recent Murders, Advocates Push to Prevent Domestic Violence in LGBTQ Community
Two murders in the last three months have advocates in Massachusetts pushing for more resources to prevent domestic violence within the LGBTQ+ community. Organizations representing survivors of domestic violence are putting the spotlight on the issue in light of recent homicides in Boston and Millbury. Jose Aponte was found dead...
