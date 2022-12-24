Read full article on original website
What I Do with Notion as a Software Developer
I have spent a lot of time watching a lot of Notion content on Youtube and I even read a bit of the Notion API Documentation to see if there’s any way I can integrate Notion into my existing workflow. Ever since I discovered Notion, it has become a productive tool I use almost every day.
23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023
Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
Community-led Marketing for Product Growth
Community-led marketing refers to the use of communities, often centered around a particular product or brand, to drive growth, insight gathering and impactful engagement. In the digital age, these communities can take many forms, including online forums, social media groups, and even in-person meetups. By fostering a sense of belonging and connection among users, these communities can serve as powerful marketing channels and help drive product growth.
The Growth Marketing Revolution
It was a typical Tuesday afternoon at the startup's offices when Jane, the CEO, called an emergency meeting. The company had been struggling to gain traction and reach its target audience, and Jane was desperate for a solution. As the team gathered in the conference room, Jane explained that she...
My Top 3 Regex Tools
A regular expression - short regex - is a sequence of characters that defines a search pattern. Regexes are commonly used to search for and manipulate text. For example, you can search for all the occurrences of a particular word in a document, or replace all the occurrences of a certain character with another character. The ability to search for patterns in text, rather than just fixed strings of characters, makes regex very useful for a wide variety of tasks, such as data validation and text processing.
Data Loaders in a GraphQL Server
What is common between GraphQL and OOP design patterns? They seem pretty cool at first, but then you realise it’s an overkill most of the time. Other times - they will be a lifesaver. In order for GraphQL to be a lifesaver you really need to understand how to...
5 Docker Desktop Alternatives
For Windows and macOS users, Docker Desktop has been the main way to use Docker containers for many years. While it remains a viable and usable option for hobbyists and small development teams, recent pricing changes for larger user bases sent people looking for alternatives. I am not looking to replace Docker Desktop myself, but I was interested in trying the alternatives and seeing how they compared.
What Will VC Investment Look Like in the Year Ahead?
The crises of 2022, which came in the form of geopolitical instability, economic recession, and inflation, have taken a toll on the venture capital investment market, which now has to function in an extremely unpredictable and volatile environment. This comes as a heavy blow for investors and founders alike, especially after 2021, a very prolific year that saw a surge in VC deals, exits, and valuations. As VC investors now exercise increased caution in closing financing deals, global VC funding volumes plummeted by almost 60% compared to Q4 in 2021. While VC investment levels will certainly take time to bounce back, and the economic uncertainty persists, it is nonetheless worth exploring new VC funding trends for 2023 to shed light on where to search for opportunities and promising deals in the upcoming year.
How to Quickly Build an Admin Panel With Rails7 and Infold
Rails engineers, what do you do when creating an admin panel or internal tool? One way is to use a RubyGem such as ActiveAdmin, but I’ve encountered a few problems with this approach. It's hard to customize with DSL. Sometimes I can’t achieve the required functionality. The design...
The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 3 Results Announced!
Keeping the holiday spirit alive, here we are with more prizes for our fantastic community 🎁. 🎁 Round 3 results of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest by mParticle and HackerNoon are now live!. For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are...
A Guide to Using the Permit Function of the DAI Stablecoin
You are already aware that executing transactions on the Ethereum network (including Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism) requires #Gas fees. Now when the price of the Native Token is “affordable”, there is not much noise around gas fee; however, as soon as the price of the Native Token starts climbing your Twitter feeds will be filled with the high gas fee hue and cry. For obvious reasons.
How Much Does it Cost to Develop a Health App?
Having doubts about whether your mHealth application idea has potential, and unsure if it’s worth its high healthcare app development costs?. The good news is that customers are willing to download and use medical apps. Let’s take a look at statistics. Samsung Health app hit 3.15 million downloads in September 2022, while the Indian COVID-19 contact-tracing and self-assessment solution, Aarogya Setu, surpassed 100 million downloads within 40 days since its launch.
Decoding Overflow And Underflow Vulnerability in Smart Contracts
We’ll understand overflow and underflow vulnerability of solidity by Solving Ethernaut’sTOKEN Challenge. If you haven’t solved the Ethernaut Challenges already, but are planning to try it out, this might be a spoiler. Come back after solving the Token Challenge. When it comes to smart contracts, even a...
Should We Be Concerned by the Rise of AI?
As AI continues to rise, there is a growing concern over the possible state of human uselessness. Various questions have been posed to humanity such as Will AI put us out of our jobs? Are we truly going to be dummies to the intelligence of AI? Will the world be ruled by AI dictators? What is the economic disposition of AI towards capitalism?
Navigating the Challenges of Learning OOPs Principles
Jay and Jane are college students and Jane is assigned as the programming mentor for some of the first year students by the Academics department. Jay has just joined the college and is struggling with his programming course, one day Jane finds Jay with frustration and starts a conversation. Jack...
Bugsnag Beginners' Series: Part 1 - Error Inbox
So, whether you’re logging into the Bugsnag Dashboard for the first time or have already created several projects, this series will help you develop a strong foundation for using Bugsnag efficiently and effectively. Let’s kick things off by talking about one of the essential pages in Bugsnag, the Bugsnag...
