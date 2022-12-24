ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Sam Hubbard Hands Out Gifts To Teammates, Coaches

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The defensive end is dealing with an injury but is still in the giving spirit.

CINCINNATI — The Who-li-Deys are here, prompting Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard to hand out some presents to his teammates in celebration of the season .

From edible glass for Cordell Volson to cornbread for Eli Apple—Hubbard had plenty of unique gifts.

"What is this? A cornbread?" Apple said upon seeing his gift. "Thank you so much, man. I got another one for my locker. I don't want nobody touching my cornbread. I mean you Cam [Taylor-Britt]."

Check out all of the gifts.

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

-----

