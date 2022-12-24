Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
James and the Lakers visit the Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'
MIAMI -- Back in the arena where he played arguably the best basketball of his career, LeBron James was asked to look to the future rather than back into the past and share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. "I don't have a number," James said...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Toronto faces Los Angeles on home slide
Los Angeles Clippers (20-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Los Angeles looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Raptors are 10-6 on their home court. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 18.1 fast break points...
Comments / 0