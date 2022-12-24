Yet another female subjected to sexual assault at Wollaston Red Line Station #quincypolice #mbtapolice #mbta

Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Man convicted of kidnapping, killing Boston woman could pay $632K in restitution
BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge will now decide if the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman in 2019 will pay $632,000 in restitution. Earlier this year, Louis Coleman was convicted of kidnapping Jassy Correia outside a Boston nightclub in 2019 and then killing her. The money would...
Bail revoked for Boston man accused of selling drugs at Mass and Cass, DA says
BOSTON — A Boston man arrested Monday for selling drugs in the Mass and Cass area of the city had his bail on a prior case revoked for 60 days, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday. Robert Smith, 56, faced a judge during his arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court...
bpdnews.com
Suspect Arrested After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 2:11 PM Monday December 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Ocane Williamson, 34, of Cambridge, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 1990 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic and equipment violations when they removed the lone occupant, later identified as the suspect, as a result of their investigation on scene. Officers then conducted a pat frisk leading the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the suspect’s waistband area as well as two loaded magazines from this left pants pocket.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 37, on Drug & Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, December 26 on drug and motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle at Charles and Hollis streets just around 11 p.m. The driver was operating on a suspended license. Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 37, of 15 Weld Street, of...
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
southarkansassun.com
Man From Massachusetts Held Without Bail After Assaulting 2 Teenage Girls
Michael Fairweather from Massachusetts was held without bail after assaulting two teenage girls. Fairweather’s bail was voided for 90 days for being involved in another assault case, says True Crime Daily. On December 16 at 8:27 p.m., Boston Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident. This prompted...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – First day back from vacay the Quarry’s scanner monitor picks word of an armed robbery
Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – First day back from vacay the Quarry’s scanner monitor picks word of an armed robbery. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Armed robbery today during lunch time today at the Adams Street package store opposite the home of...
Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders sentenced to life in prison for murdering 2 sons
BROCKTON -- A Brockton mother was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Latarsha Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.On Tuesday, jurors found Sanders guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation. They deliberated for about four hours.A life sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder convictions. Sanders received two, that run concurrently, along with a 9-to-10-year sentence for witness intimidation. "The pain of the father, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmother that pain falls on their hearts and that's...
NH woman charged after newborn is found in the woods
Manchester, NH – A New Hampshire mother is charged after police found the woman’s newborn baby boy in the woods. Manchester Police say they got a call about a woman who had given birth in the area of the West Side Arena. Responding officers found the mother but were initially unable to locate the child. […]
Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them
BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
Police ID Man, 18, Shot Multiple Times In Fatal Late Night Boston Shooting
Police have identified the man who was fatally shot late at night in Boston this week as 18-year-old Michael Collins Jr. Police responded to the shooting at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester around 11:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, …
NECN
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
Mass. woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend
A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday.
Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Stomach During Boston Gas Station Brawl: DA
A 30-year-old pregnant woman was in the hospital Thursday, Dec. 22, after she was stabbed in the stomach during a fight at a Boston gas station a day before, authorities said. Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Caroline Merck told a judge that doctors were treating Vanessa Parham and h…
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Mattapan
Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday night in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. Officers responded to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. There was no word on a possible suspect. Police remained on...
whdh.com
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
GoLocalProv
Speeding Mercedes Flips Over in Providence Attempting to Evade Police — Stolen Gun Found in Vehicle
Providence police say that the driver of a black Mercedes SUV flipped the vehicle over in the city on Friday, trying to flee the police. According to police, occupants of the vehicle fled when it crashed — they were later apprehended, and a stolen gun was located in the Mercedes.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man on probation for previous drug conviction arrested after 3 kilos of methamphetamine seized
A Rhode Island man on probation for a previous drug conviction has been arrested after police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs. The Rhode Island State Police Friday announced the arrest of 43-year-old Manuel A. Coradin of Cranston for narcotics and weapons offenses stemming from a joint investigation between the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Cranston Police Department Special Investigations Unit.
Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner Charged With Murder, Arrested: DA's Office
A 64-year-old who poisoned and killed her younger boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA's office. Judy Church, of Salisbury, fatally poisoned her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, with ethylene glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze, on Nov. 11, the…
WCVB
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
