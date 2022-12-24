Yet another female subjected to sexual assault at Wollaston Red Line Station #quincypolice #mbtapolice #mbta

BROCKTON -- A Brockton mother was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Latarsha Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.On Tuesday, jurors found Sanders guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation. They deliberated for about four hours.A life sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder convictions. Sanders received two, that run concurrently, along with a 9-to-10-year sentence for witness intimidation. "The pain of the father, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmother that pain falls on their hearts and that's...

BROCKTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO