Greenville, SC

Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
ASHEVILLE, NC
City of Asheville provides update on water outages

UPDATE: (12/27)- The city of Asheville said that the production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water at a reduced capacity on Wednesday. According to officials, If water department staff discover leaks on private property, the water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage. Staff […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
Major Water Outages in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC
‘Extensive damage’: Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The largest food bank in South Carolina is under repair after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe said the facility located at 2818 White Horse...
GREENVILLE, SC
Asheville officials give update after water disrupted for 38K people

ASHEVILLE, NC
Widespread Water Outage

ANDERSON, SC
Flight Delays at GSP

ASHEVILLE, NC
Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
GREENVILLE, SC
Person Hit by Driverless Vehicle

ASHEVILLE, NC
Spartanburg organizations serve homeless through cold Christmas weekend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The dangerously cold temperatures this weekend left hundreds of homeless people across the upstate desperately seeking shelter. This was especially true in Spartanburg. The city closed an overnight shelter back in October so the only place people could seek refuge was at Miracle Hill Rescue...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here...
GREENVILLE, SC

