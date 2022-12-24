Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
WYFF4.com
Equipment destroyed in fire at North Carolina apple orchard valued in millions
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — (Photos in video above by Cindy Morgan Jones) An apple orchard in Hendersonville will now spend its off-season rebuilding after millions of dollars of equipment was destroyed in a fire. Monday night, multiple departments responded to a fire at 'Twisted Apple Farm'. Owner Anthony Owens says...
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
Belton and Honea Path residents asked to conserve water after several pipe breaks
BELTON-HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re continuing to follow water leaks in the upstate. Some areas have been hit harder than others. The Water Authority of Belton and Honea Path in Anderson County are concerned the recent leaks could impact the water supply. “The extreme temperatures caused a...
FOX Carolina
‘Extensive damage’: Water pipes burst at Upstate food bank
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The largest food bank in South Carolina is under repair after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe said the facility located at 2818 White Horse...
WYFF4.com
Duke Energy provides update following reports of thousands of power outages in the Carolinas
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke Energy is providing an update amid reports of thousands of power outages in the Carolinas. Saturday morning, the company said it started temporary power outages amid the cold weather. "Due to extreme cold weather causing increased demand and a shortage of available power in the...
FOX Carolina
Legal debate over planned RV park project
The plan for a new RV park in the Upstate looks to be moving forward despite push back from some residents. A judge has decided to reinstate a permit for the proposed development in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
WATCH: NC Firefighters find ‘silver lining’ in Christmas morning fire
BUNCOMBE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The West Buncombe Fire Department said firefighters were able to find a “small silver lining” while responding to a fire early Christmas morning. Officials said crews responded to the scene and quickly contained the fire to the kitchen and living areas. Thankfully, they...
FOX Carolina
Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
WYFF4.com
Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
FOX Carolina
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville businesses close after water pipes break; Fire crews offer tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Temperatures on Monday rose a little above the sub-freezing lows they hit over the weekend, but the problems the record-cold weather brought continue. In downtown Greenville, several businesses were closed as they appeared to be dealing with the aftermath of a broken water pipe. Byrd's Famous...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg organizations serve homeless through cold Christmas weekend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The dangerously cold temperatures this weekend left hundreds of homeless people across the upstate desperately seeking shelter. This was especially true in Spartanburg. The city closed an overnight shelter back in October so the only place people could seek refuge was at Miracle Hill Rescue...
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here...
