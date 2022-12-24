Read full article on original website
Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
If Mike McDaniel runs the ball, the Miami Dolphins can beat the Patriots
If Mike McDaniel stops calling plays like he’s on Madden and actually runs the ball, then the Miami Dolphins have a great chance of beating the Patriots. In the month of December, the Miami Dolphins went from 8-3 trying to clinch the division to 8-7 and clawing for a wildcard spot. The starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, other Dolphins players suffered injuries and now Miami’s playoff hopes are on life support.
Nathaniel Hackett was doomed from the start thanks to Aaron Rodgers
The Denver Broncos brought in Nathaniel Hackett in hopes it would lead to a packaged deal with Aaron Rodgers. That didn’t happen. Aaron Rodgers had nothing but good things to say about his time with Nathaniel Hackett before the start of the regular season. This offseason, Rodgers was reportedly available for trade, but at an immense price tag.
Josh Norman Pauses Coffee Career for Comeback With Panthers
The cornerback traded in his cleats for espresso machines and business meetings after the 2021 season.
Just add ice: The infamous Packers game, a frozen Door County gift shop
Welcome to the last Be Wisconsin newsletter of the year 2022, and here's to a great 2023! One of the things I like to do for this holiday is take stock of my life status and generally spotlight the things that make life better. I'm glad, for example, that I almost never have...
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL, Blue Cross donate to relief efforts; McDermott to speak at noon
The Bills beat the Bears 35-13 on Christmas Eve.
Los Angeles Lakers may get some much needed help vs Miami Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost four games in a row heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic. While the Magic are an easier opponent on paper, this Lakers team has looked absolutely lost without Anthony Davis. Making matters worse is the fact that Tuesday’s game is...
NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Team in Week 17 (Aaron Rodgers and Packers Will Take One Step Closer to Playoffs)
We only have two weeks left of the NFL regular season, can you believe it?!. As always, I will give you my pick for all 16 games set to take place this week. In this article, I'm not going to worry about the point spread. The only thing I'm concerned with is what team is going to win each game.
Oregon 4-star CB signee Daylen Austin discusses flip from LSU, contact with Deion Sanders
Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly four-star cornerback Daylen Austin was set to be the first player from his high school to play at LSU. However, he decided to go a different direction last week by flipping and then signing with Oregon. Austin grew close with Tigers cornerbacks coach cornerbacks...
Looking forward to Clemson and Tennessee in Orange Bowl? Thank South Carolina | D'Angelo
DANIA BEACH − Welcome to the Orange Bowl. Or the We-Couldn't-Beat-South-Carolina Bowl. Yes, blame (or credit if you spend your waking hours during football season in an orange blazer) those pesky Gamecocks for giving us this top 10 matchup of No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson Friday at Hard Rock Stadium. ...
To be a fan of a losing team, for a lifetime
Rooting for a perennial loser like the New York Islanders is preparation for all the other losses that life can bring. My father is the biggest loser I know. He has defined much of his life by what he has lost — his marriage, old flames, occasionally his license, and countless sports bets.
