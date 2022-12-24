ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

If Mike McDaniel runs the ball, the Miami Dolphins can beat the Patriots

If Mike McDaniel stops calling plays like he’s on Madden and actually runs the ball, then the Miami Dolphins have a great chance of beating the Patriots. In the month of December, the Miami Dolphins went from 8-3 trying to clinch the division to 8-7 and clawing for a wildcard spot. The starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, other Dolphins players suffered injuries and now Miami’s playoff hopes are on life support.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Nathaniel Hackett was doomed from the start thanks to Aaron Rodgers

The Denver Broncos brought in Nathaniel Hackett in hopes it would lead to a packaged deal with Aaron Rodgers. That didn’t happen. Aaron Rodgers had nothing but good things to say about his time with Nathaniel Hackett before the start of the regular season. This offseason, Rodgers was reportedly available for trade, but at an immense price tag.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

To be a fan of a losing team, for a lifetime

Rooting for a perennial loser like the New York Islanders is preparation for all the other losses that life can bring. My father is the biggest loser I know. He has defined much of his life by what he has lost — his marriage, old flames, occasionally his license, and countless sports bets.
ELMONT, NY
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
589K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy