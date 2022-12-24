ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bitterly cold temperatures and chance for drifting snow continues

By Melissa Barrington
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GuYx_0jtWT7Oe00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Miami Valley is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 4 p.m. Saturday and frigid temperatures continue.

TODAY: Windy and bitterly cold. Blowing and drifting snow possible. High 10, wind chills -20 to -30

TONIGHT: Very cold, winds start to relax. Low 4, Wind chills -10 to -20

CHRISTMAS DAY: Variable clouds. Chilly. High 15

