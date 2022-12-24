Bitterly cold temperatures and chance for drifting snow continues
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Miami Valley is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 4 p.m. Saturday and frigid temperatures continue.
TODAY: Windy and bitterly cold. Blowing and drifting snow possible. High 10, wind chills -20 to -30
TONIGHT: Very cold, winds start to relax. Low 4, Wind chills -10 to -20
CHRISTMAS DAY: Variable clouds. Chilly. High 15
