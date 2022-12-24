ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Train stuck due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
COLTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Industries busy with winter weather aftermath

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Just days after the South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued a no travel advisory industries are working to keep up with demand. Todd Munion has been driving tow trucks for eight years. He says trucks work around the clock for a number of days with large winter weather events.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow drift buries car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Big cornstalk bales serve as snow fence and more

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Five Pine Cattle Co. has been busy preparing for 2022-23 calving. The first calves were expected at Christmas. The cows will start calving shortly thereafter, said Matt and Amanda, giving their report on Dec. 19. Multiuse and functionality are important concepts at Five Pine Cattle Co.,...
WORTHINGTON, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Damages to Union Gospel Mission higher than initially estimated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is still recovering from a burst pipe on Monday and is seeking help from the community to rebuild. Damages to the Women’s Center, thrift store, and distribution center were initially thought to be around $60,000, but are now estimated to be over $100,000. Area human service partners were able to help displaced families as the administrative building is currently without utilities.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mixed wintry precipitation, snow showers for some today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure will be responsible for the threat of mixed wintry precipitation for parts of the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton counties until 6 PM, and for Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Rock, Nobles and Murray counties from 9 AM until 9 PM.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SF Fire Rescue take the lead in blood drive, but more donations needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days in, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue currently holds the lead in blood donations over the Sioux Falls Police Department, 185 to 156, respectively. “Heroes Behind the Badges” is an initiative to raise blood donations for the Community Blood Bank of Sioux Falls....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say two burglaries targeted the same eastern Sioux Falls liquor store over the weekend. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the first burglary occurred on Friday night, a landscaping rock was thrown through one of the two glass doors, and vape cartridges were taken. The glass door was boarded up, and then on Saturday morning, a suspect broke the other glass door and took more vape cartridges and some liquor.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Frozen fire sprinkler systems keeping local company busy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Area Fire Rescue was called out multiple times over the holiday weekend for broken pipes, some of which were part of fire sprinkler systems. Kyler Bouma, the vice president and owner of Service First Fire Sprinkler says the calls for sprinkler system...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What is a wintry mix of moisture?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures warming back to the low 30s we could see a mixed bag of precipitation. The freezing point of water is 32 degrees. The type of moisture that falls out of the cloud at that temperature depends on how deep the temperature profile is.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16

Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job. Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls. She does more than just bake these delicious treats though. She is also...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: No foul play from shed fire death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

December 28th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They say the best offense is a good defense. Washington’s Hannah Harpe certainly thinks so with this swipe and full-court score. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are taking off in early Summit League play, and Myah Selland is finding her stride with a team-high 20 against the Kansas City Roos.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Red Kettle goal comes up short, Salvation Army still looking for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Salvation Army staff are hoping for a final push from donors this winter to help meet their needs this upcoming year. The organization came up about $75,000 short of its goal during the Red Kettle campaign. If that does not change by Friday, December 30, some changes will come to next year’s budget. Major Marlys Anderson says services have increased substantially this year with inflation affecting consumers. They anticipate the effects of inflation to linger into 2023 and hope to maintain this budget which compensates for that.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy