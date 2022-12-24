Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
dakotanewsnow.com
Industries busy with winter weather aftermath
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Just days after the South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued a no travel advisory industries are working to keep up with demand. Todd Munion has been driving tow trucks for eight years. He says trucks work around the clock for a number of days with large winter weather events.
KELOLAND TV
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
KELOLAND TV
Snow drift buries car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
agupdate.com
Big cornstalk bales serve as snow fence and more
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Five Pine Cattle Co. has been busy preparing for 2022-23 calving. The first calves were expected at Christmas. The cows will start calving shortly thereafter, said Matt and Amanda, giving their report on Dec. 19. Multiuse and functionality are important concepts at Five Pine Cattle Co.,...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Damages to Union Gospel Mission higher than initially estimated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is still recovering from a burst pipe on Monday and is seeking help from the community to rebuild. Damages to the Women’s Center, thrift store, and distribution center were initially thought to be around $60,000, but are now estimated to be over $100,000. Area human service partners were able to help displaced families as the administrative building is currently without utilities.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mixed wintry precipitation, snow showers for some today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure will be responsible for the threat of mixed wintry precipitation for parts of the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton counties until 6 PM, and for Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Rock, Nobles and Murray counties from 9 AM until 9 PM.
dakotanewsnow.com
SF Fire Rescue take the lead in blood drive, but more donations needed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days in, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue currently holds the lead in blood donations over the Sioux Falls Police Department, 185 to 156, respectively. “Heroes Behind the Badges” is an initiative to raise blood donations for the Community Blood Bank of Sioux Falls....
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say two burglaries targeted the same eastern Sioux Falls liquor store over the weekend. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the first burglary occurred on Friday night, a landscaping rock was thrown through one of the two glass doors, and vape cartridges were taken. The glass door was boarded up, and then on Saturday morning, a suspect broke the other glass door and took more vape cartridges and some liquor.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
KELOLAND TV
Frozen fire sprinkler systems keeping local company busy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Area Fire Rescue was called out multiple times over the holiday weekend for broken pipes, some of which were part of fire sprinkler systems. Kyler Bouma, the vice president and owner of Service First Fire Sprinkler says the calls for sprinkler system...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
KELOLAND TV
What is a wintry mix of moisture?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures warming back to the low 30s we could see a mixed bag of precipitation. The freezing point of water is 32 degrees. The type of moisture that falls out of the cloud at that temperature depends on how deep the temperature profile is.
KELOLAND TV
Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16
Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job. Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls. She does more than just bake these delicious treats though. She is also...
KELOLAND TV
Police: No foul play from shed fire death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
dakotanewsnow.com
December 28th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They say the best offense is a good defense. Washington’s Hannah Harpe certainly thinks so with this swipe and full-court score. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are taking off in early Summit League play, and Myah Selland is finding her stride with a team-high 20 against the Kansas City Roos.
dakotanewsnow.com
Red Kettle goal comes up short, Salvation Army still looking for help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Salvation Army staff are hoping for a final push from donors this winter to help meet their needs this upcoming year. The organization came up about $75,000 short of its goal during the Red Kettle campaign. If that does not change by Friday, December 30, some changes will come to next year’s budget. Major Marlys Anderson says services have increased substantially this year with inflation affecting consumers. They anticipate the effects of inflation to linger into 2023 and hope to maintain this budget which compensates for that.
Comments / 0