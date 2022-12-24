ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Update on Unsigned Commits

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGVj5_0jtWSsB900

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The early signing period was pretty uneventful for West Virginia for the most part and that's a good thing. The only commit they lost was defensive lineman Justin Benton (Houston), who appeared to be the only one the Mountaineers were concerned about after he took official visits to Houston and Texas.

West Virginia signed 17 of their 19 commits and picked up another signing from safety Aden Tagaloa-Nelson on Thursday. The only two commits that didn't sign on the dotted line? Defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. and offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean.

Corey's father, Corey Sr., played linebacker for West Virginia from 1998-01 and went on to have an 11-year career in the NFL playing for the Eagles, Browns, Saints, Falcons, and Bills as a fullback.

Scroll to Continue

Friday morning McIntyre informed Mountaineers Now that he still intends to sign with West Virginia but will do so in February. He chose West Virginia over offers from Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Liberty, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Pitt, South Florida, and Washington State.

As for Saint-Jean, his situation is a little unclear. He picked up late offers from Colorado and Penn State, which changed the picture a little bit. Head coach Neal Brown told reporters on Wednesday that if there were commits that wanted to wait to sign in February to continue to evaluate their options that they weren't going to do that. If that happens to be the case with Saint-Jean, then it's unlikely that he signs with West Virginia.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: Tony Washington Departing WVU

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, West Virginia receivers coach Tony Washington Jr. will depart Morgantown for Liberty to reunite with newly hired head coach Jameu Chadwell. Washington worked under Chadwell for two seasons prior to joining Neal Brown's staff at West Virginia. Three Mountaineer receivers (Sam James, Bryce Ford-Wheaton,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/27

West Virginia's final game of non-conference play (for now) was not as smooth as head coach Bob Huggins would have liked. They were never able to truly pull away and defeat Stony Brook handily like they were expected to do. He voiced his frustrations with WVU play-by-play man, Tony Caridi, and then once again in his postgame press conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
LSUCountry

Former LSU TE Kole Taylor Announces Transfer Destination

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has announced he will transfer to West Virginia, he posted via social media Sunday evening. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties. In 2021, Taylor played in 12 games with three starts while adding six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy