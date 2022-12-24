Update on Unsigned Commits

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The early signing period was pretty uneventful for West Virginia for the most part and that's a good thing. The only commit they lost was defensive lineman Justin Benton (Houston), who appeared to be the only one the Mountaineers were concerned about after he took official visits to Houston and Texas.

West Virginia signed 17 of their 19 commits and picked up another signing from safety Aden Tagaloa-Nelson on Thursday. The only two commits that didn't sign on the dotted line? Defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. and offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean.

Corey's father, Corey Sr., played linebacker for West Virginia from 1998-01 and went on to have an 11-year career in the NFL playing for the Eagles, Browns, Saints, Falcons, and Bills as a fullback.

Scroll to Continue

Friday morning McIntyre informed Mountaineers Now that he still intends to sign with West Virginia but will do so in February. He chose West Virginia over offers from Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Liberty, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Pitt, South Florida, and Washington State.

As for Saint-Jean, his situation is a little unclear. He picked up late offers from Colorado and Penn State, which changed the picture a little bit. Head coach Neal Brown told reporters on Wednesday that if there were commits that wanted to wait to sign in February to continue to evaluate their options that they weren't going to do that. If that happens to be the case with Saint-Jean, then it's unlikely that he signs with West Virginia.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.