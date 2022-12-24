Read full article on original website
Opinion: Taliban continues its erosion of women’s rights
Women are now barred from working with NGOs in Afghanistan, putting millions at risk as they lose more of their rights in the country. What can the U.S. do?
A Russian soldier has been arrested for beating a captain to death while 'intoxicated'
A Russian military court announced the arrest, saying that the unnamed soldier instantly killed the captain in the attack on a military train.
Ukraine officials: 3 killed as Russia unleashes 'massive' wave of strikes
Three people were killed in Ukraine Thursday as Russia unleashed a "massive" wave of strikes that left 40% of Kyiv and 90% of Lviv without power, officials said.
UN condemns Taliban bans on women, threatens to suspend critical aid
The United Nations has condemned the most recent Taliban ban on women barring them from working in NGOs and warned multiple critical aid programs will be forced to stop.
Peruvian shamans gather to make 2023 prophesies
Atop a sacred hill in Lima, Peruvian shamans scatter coca leaves and flower petals while a snake named Maria slithers over posters of world leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazilian football icon Pele will die.
