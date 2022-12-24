Ohio State Wide Receiver Signees Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers, Carnell Tate And Bryson Rodgers “Are Gonna Be Really Good Players For Us”

Welcome to the Wednesday Skull Session. The Peach Bowl is only three days away. Seriously, it can't come soon enough. BECOMING A VILLAIN. Despite being one of college football's best receivers, Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn't appear cocky or full of himself. Instead, he seems humble and soft-spoken, with a quiet confidence that shows itself more on the football field than in interviews with the media.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO