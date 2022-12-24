Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the BorderApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arriveAmarie M.El Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Man barricaded himself after reported domestic assault in Far East El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, on Monday a man barricaded himself in a home in Far East El Paso and prompted the SWAT team to be called out after reportedly punching a woman and holding a knife to her throat while holding 1-year-old infant. Police arrested 36-year-old Hector […]
Local residents express concern over schools being used as migrant shelters
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is opening two more migrant shelters in West and Central El Paso. The former Basset and Morehead middle schools, in the El Paso Independent School District, are being transformed into temporary migrant shelters. However, some residents living within the area are expressing their concerns. Earlier this […]
The Oldest Building In El Paso Now Houses A Very Strange Business
El Paso's oldest, commercial business building was almost lost back in 2012. The Montgomery Building at 216 S. El Paso Street also occupies the 218 S. El Paso Street address and is not only El Paso's oldest building, it's also the last "false front" building standing in El Paso. The...
KVIA
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
El Paso residents buy migrants blankets, shoes and toys before Christmas
El Paso locals are rallying together to support the influx of thousands of migrants coming across the border just days before Christmas - some are even opening their homes to asylum seekers with children.
Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?
El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- One woman is dead after being stabbed in central El Paso Sunday afternoon. It happened on the 3700 block of Truman Avenue, near Travis Elementary School. Police say the call came at around 5 p.m. ABC-7 crews at the scene saw police blocking off the street. A police spokesman says the woman was in her The post Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve
EL PASO, Texas -- Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a 78-year-old being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Gateway South near the Edge of Texas's intersection. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The post Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve appeared first on KVIA.
Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
One person dead, another injured near Kern Place
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another injured in west El Paso. ABC-7 is working to get more details, but police say it happened on the 500 block of Gregory. Police said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story. The post One person dead, another injured near Kern Place appeared first on KVIA.
How the arctic front impacts all corners of Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As an arctic front blankets nearly all of Texas Thursday night, 30 million people brace for the unique challenges it brings their corner of the state. The front first hit Amarillo, bringing brutal wind chills plunging the temperature into double-digit negatives. Texas’ northernmost major city is used to it, though. “When they […]
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
KVIA
Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
Migrants sleep through an Artic storm that brings below freezing temperatures
EL PASO, Texas - The powerful Arctic storm has placed many under weekend weather alerts with warnings of life-threatening wind chills, blizzards, and ice storms. The Artic storm has reached the US-Mexico border. Some migrants in the El Paso community are forced to brave the winter cold by sleeping on the streets. Temperatures dropped to The post Migrants sleep through an Artic storm that brings below freezing temperatures appeared first on KVIA.
