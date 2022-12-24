ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
EL PASO, TX
US105

Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?

El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- One woman is dead after being stabbed in central El Paso Sunday afternoon.  It happened on the 3700 block of Truman Avenue, near Travis Elementary School. Police say the call came at around 5 p.m. ABC-7 crews at the scene saw police blocking off the street. A police spokesman says the woman was in her The post Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve

EL PASO, Texas -- Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a 78-year-old being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Gateway South near the Edge of Texas's intersection. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The post Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person dead, another injured near Kern Place

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another injured in west El Paso. ABC-7 is working to get more details, but police say it happened on the 500 block of Gregory. Police said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story. The post One person dead, another injured near Kern Place appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

How the arctic front impacts all corners of Texas

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As an arctic front blankets nearly all of Texas Thursday night, 30 million people brace for the unique challenges it brings their corner of the state. The front first hit Amarillo, bringing brutal wind chills plunging the temperature into double-digit negatives. Texas’ northernmost major city is used to it, though. “When they […]
TEXAS STATE
US105

Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger

I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Migrants sleep through an Artic storm that brings below freezing temperatures

EL PASO, Texas - The powerful Arctic storm has placed many under weekend weather alerts with warnings of life-threatening wind chills, blizzards, and ice storms. The Artic storm has reached the US-Mexico border. Some migrants in the El Paso community are forced to brave the winter cold by sleeping on the streets. Temperatures dropped to The post Migrants sleep through an Artic storm that brings below freezing temperatures appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

