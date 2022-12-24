Read full article on original website
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Visit Florida's Only Snow Amusement ParkTravel MavenDade City, FL
hernandosun.com
Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions
The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
fox13news.com
Adorable video shows Hillsborough shelter dogs excitedly choosing their new Christmas toys
TAMPA, Fla. - These very good pups were clearly on Santa's nice list. Shelter staff at Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center received over 200 toys from a previous adopter, who stopped by with their shelter "alumna" Bindi. The donated toys were a gift for the county's adoptable pets, so on...
fox13news.com
Volunteers make sure hundreds of Pinellas County seniors spend Christmas with gifts
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Pinellas County-based organization "Silver Santas" delivered 1,254 gift bags to 40 different senior living facilities on Christmas Day. "It’s above and beyond what I ever expected. I didn’t expect anything," said Cynthia "CC" Casterella, a resident at Grand Villa Senior Living in Clearwater. The Silver...
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor man's Christmas Village collection makes for family tradition all year round
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - In the rectangular room of a Safety Harbor man's home, one could say it's Christmas all year long. He's spent years building up his holiday assortment. "I counted. There's 53, 54 different buildings, but there's well over a thousand pieces," Thomas Zander, the homeowner, said. The...
fox13news.com
Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
Safety Harbor community mourns loss of well-known restaurant owner
Business owners are raising money to donate to the Kinney family following the unexpected death of Whistle Top Grill and Bar owner Louis Kinney.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution: Thursday, January 12
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be Refuge Church located at 5320 Palmetto Rd., New Port
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County teacher goes viral in epic dance-off with student
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Hillsborough County teacher recently went viral for her epic dance moves. "I really try to emphasize for kids to be their authentic selves and to really never be afraid to express who they are no matter who's watching," said Yolanda Turner, a teacher at Sumner High School.
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For many elderly residents at the Presbyterian Towers apartment complex in St. Petersburg, Florida, Christmas will be anything but merry this year. The building has been without heat since Friday night. Even though management is making efforts to help residents stay warm and comfortable, many are still facing an uncertain holiday season.
Villages Daily Sun
Target, Home Depot and more coming to the area
The Villages and surrounding areas continue to be the place for big-box stores to open. More well-known, big businesses have announced they are opening locations in The Villages and Wildwood in recent months, with major stores like Target and Home Depot leading the way. Target is coming to Trailwinds Village in Wildwood, and a Home Depot also is expected to open in Wildwood soon. Earlier this year, it also was announced that a Hobby Lobby location is opening in Buffalo Ridge Plaza next year.
Bay News 9
St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet Owners
On December 11th, a Leesburg, Florida couple's worst nightmare came true when their dog, Layla, escaped from Carol's Preppy Pet facility and was hit by a car. According to the couple, the driver who hit Layla got out looking for her and was told by someone claiming to be Layla's owner that he had called his friends to look for her and referred to Layla as a "lot dog". The couple has documented proof and witnesses who can confirm that this person was not Layla's real owner and that he lied to the driver.
Lakeland couple finds lost engagement ring in toilet after 21 years
"She came to me one day and said 'I think I lost my ring.' She said 'it was on the counter now it's gone and I think I may have flushed it down the toilet on accident.'" Nick recalled.
Woman With Walker Struck By Vehicle On West Bay Drive In Largo
LARGO, Fla. – A woman crossing West Bay Drive was struck by a vehicle and is in critical condition, according to police. According to police, on Tuesday around 7:20 pm, a female pedestrian with a walker was crossing southbound over West Bay Dr from the
villages-news.com
Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas
A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Christmas & New Year’s Holidays
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco school construction adds options, addresses growth
As 2023 approaches, Pasco County Schools is working on projects to add two new schools and to expand an existing one. The new construction projects involve Kirkland Ranch K-8, at 33137 Innovation Drive, in Wesley Chapel, and Angeline Academy of Innovation, at 8916 Angeline School Way, in Land O’ Lakes.
Woman crossing street with walker seriously injured in Largo crash
LARGO, Fla. — A woman crossing the street with a walker was seriously injured after a car hit her Tuesday evening, the Largo Police Department reported. The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near West Bay Oaks mobile home park. Police say the woman was crossing south over West...
hernandosun.com
Progress of the Good Neighbor Trail Connector Overpass
Over the last several weeks, the Good Neighbor Trail connector overpass has been taking shape and is starting to look like an overpass. The overpass is being constructed at the southwest corner of Cobb Road and 50. It will go over SR 50 just south of the intersection of 50 and Cobb Road and land bikers between the Hardees restaurant and Tractor Supply.
Citrus County Chronicle
Those we lost in 2022, part one
Editor’s note: Each year we as a community say goodbye to many of our citizens. War veterans, educators and law men, longtime county natives, friends and neighbors, business people and young people whose lives were cut short, a former county commissioner, several restaurateurs, two couples who died within hours/days of each other, a teenager who “loved life, loved God and was known for her “servant’s heart” and a man who once rescued “Olga the otter” from an alligator — this year we lost a number of people who, whether they were well known or lived quietly, contributed to the fabric of our community, making Citrus County richer and better because they lived among us.
