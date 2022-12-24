ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions

The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
LAKELAND, FL
Edy Zoo

Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For many elderly residents at the Presbyterian Towers apartment complex in St. Petersburg, Florida, Christmas will be anything but merry this year. The building has been without heat since Friday night. Even though management is making efforts to help residents stay warm and comfortable, many are still facing an uncertain holiday season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Target, Home Depot and more coming to the area

The Villages and surrounding areas continue to be the place for big-box stores to open. More well-known, big businesses have announced they are opening locations in The Villages and Wildwood in recent months, with major stores like Target and Home Depot leading the way. Target is coming to Trailwinds Village in Wildwood, and a Home Depot also is expected to open in Wildwood soon. Earlier this year, it also was announced that a Hobby Lobby location is opening in Buffalo Ridge Plaza next year.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tim Q

Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet Owners

On December 11th, a Leesburg, Florida couple's worst nightmare came true when their dog, Layla, escaped from Carol's Preppy Pet facility and was hit by a car. According to the couple, the driver who hit Layla got out looking for her and was told by someone claiming to be Layla's owner that he had called his friends to look for her and referred to Layla as a "lot dog". The couple has documented proof and witnesses who can confirm that this person was not Layla's real owner and that he lied to the driver.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas

A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
LADY LAKE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco school construction adds options, addresses growth

As 2023 approaches, Pasco County Schools is working on projects to add two new schools and to expand an existing one. The new construction projects involve Kirkland Ranch K-8, at 33137 Innovation Drive, in Wesley Chapel, and Angeline Academy of Innovation, at 8916 Angeline School Way, in Land O’ Lakes.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Progress of the Good Neighbor Trail Connector Overpass

Over the last several weeks, the Good Neighbor Trail connector overpass has been taking shape and is starting to look like an overpass. The overpass is being constructed at the southwest corner of Cobb Road and 50. It will go over SR 50 just south of the intersection of 50 and Cobb Road and land bikers between the Hardees restaurant and Tractor Supply.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Those we lost in 2022, part one

Editor’s note: Each year we as a community say goodbye to many of our citizens. War veterans, educators and law men, longtime county natives, friends and neighbors, business people and young people whose lives were cut short, a former county commissioner, several restaurateurs, two couples who died within hours/days of each other, a teenager who “loved life, loved God and was known for her “servant’s heart” and a man who once rescued “Olga the otter” from an alligator — this year we lost a number of people who, whether they were well known or lived quietly, contributed to the fabric of our community, making Citrus County richer and better because they lived among us.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy