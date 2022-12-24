Year 2022 has been a mixed bag for the auto space. While the demand for cars managed to remain strong, parts shortage (a byproduct of COVID-19 that got worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war) choked supplies and low stockpiles impacted sales. Even though historically low new-vehicle inventories had been a thorn in the side of the sector, automakers found relief in affluent car shoppers ready to pay a hefty price for vehicles. As the curtains roll down on 2022, one set of challenges seems to be replaced by another. We know that inventory levels are finally picking up as supply chain snafus are gradually starting to ease. While improving inventory levels should help meet pent-up demand through 2023, rising interest rates and uncertain economic conditions might play spoilsports.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO