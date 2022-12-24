Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘Fans Hate Us,’ Sullivan Has Postgame Talk
4-2. Then they were hanging on after yielding a late third-period goal. Then they were tied after giving up a late third-period power-play goal. And then … they lost in OT. It was their sixth loss in eight OT games this season, but that wasn’t the focus. The focus was the Penguins’ disappearance after the first period, which allowed Detroit to rally for overtime. The focus was the mental mistakes, turnovers, and lax coverages.
Steelers Get Major News Involving Playoff Hopes
The Pittsburgh Steelers season could survive another week.
Yardbarker
Steelers Insider Compares Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Game To Franco Harris’ “More Spontaneous” Tribute In Week 16
The Pittsburgh Steelers gutted out a victory on a night when they really needed it on Christmas Eve. It kept them in the playoff hunt, which was important, but to lose the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and what had turned into a memorial for Franco Harris, would have been a devastating blow to the franchise and Steeler Nation.
Penguins Grades: Historic Collapse, the Good and BAD Efforts (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins were a part of history on Wednesday night. According to the NHL, never before in the long and storied history of the Original Six Detroit Red Wings had they rallied from a four-goal deficit on the road. After Wednesday night, that is no longer true, and they beat the Penguins 5-4 in OT at PPG Paints Arena.
Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker
The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
Steelers notes: Elijah Riley called upon off practice squad; Connor Heyward on savvy final play
When Mike Tomlin walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room about a half hour after the conclusion of Saturday night’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had dozens of players he could greet. The one Tomlin made a bee line to first was … Elijah Riley. Called...
Dan’s Daily: Hagelin Won’t Give up Comeback, Penguins’ Troubling Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room had more than a few headline quotes after they blew a four-goal lead against the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Mike Sullivan called his team disconnected. Elsewhere, the NHL trade freeze lifted, but NHL trade rumors are oddly quiet. The Vegas Golden Knights have a goalie to deal, and there are teams in need. Carl Hagelin won’t give up the dream despite a permanent eye injury and hip surgery, and wow, that Penguins’ loss was stunning.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, December 28
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, December 28 as Ian Cameron and special guest Muhammad Jomha (Twitter: @Mj_9) preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com...
Crosby Receives Order of Canada Honor
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been honored by his home country for his work, on and off the ice. He is one of 99 people chosen to receive an appointment for the Order of Canada, which recognizes Canadians for their contributions to that nation. Order of Canada officials said...
Major Meltdown: Penguins Blow 4-0 Lead in 5-4 OT Loss
The start of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game against Detroit was just a couple of hours away, but they still weren’t over what had happened the night before on Long Island. Understandably so, considering how thoroughly they had been dominated by the New York Islanders en route to a 5-1 defeat.
Penguins Report Card: Forget It. Bury It. That Loss was Awful (+)
ELMONT, N.Y. — The Pittsburgh Penguins earned their second shot of the second period a mere 11 minutes after it began. And then the scorekeepers took it away. Only Sonny Corleone had a worse time on the Long Beach causeway. It was the microcosm of the Penguins’ night. There...
Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins Recall Mark Friedman From Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The move comes just four days after Friedman was assigned there. Friedman, 27, was on the NHL roster for the three games leading up to the NHL’s three-day holiday break, but did not get into any of them. He has one goal and four assists in 19 American Hockey League games this season.
NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week
Jack Dougherty (48-46-2) gives out his best bets for NFL Week 17. The post NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Penguins Go from Bad to Worse to … What’s Next?
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night was their most disappointing — and difficult to take — of the season. For all of one day, at least. Fact is, their 5-4 overtime defeat by Detroit Wednesday — at home, after the Penguins built a 4-0 lead — didn’t just sting, the way their loss to the New York Islanders 24 hours earlier had.
Penguins Blue Line Hasn’t Gone as Planned; That’s Not All Bad (+)
Changes were swift, and question marks loomed. The Pittsburgh Penguins made significant changes to the defensive corps over the summer. Trades, a free agent signing, and a prospect on his last chance created the biggest training camp battle the Penguins have had in several years. Also, consider that Marcus Pettersson...
Lifeless Penguins Gift-Wrap 5-1 Victory for Islanders
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ holiday break started one day earlier than that of most NHL teams. They apparently figured that theirs also was scheduled to last a day longer than most others. There certainly was very little about their 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena Tuesday...
The Penguins’ Two Biggest Needs for ‘The Run’
Elmont, N.Y. — The Pittsburgh Penguins were built for that one more glorious Stanley Cup run. This season, the Penguins are on pace for a stellar 107 points, which would put them seven points clear of last season’s playoff cut line. Yet, despite the recent juggernaut roll that propelled the Penguins to third place in the Metro Division, they are tied with the New York Rangers and three points ahead of the New York Islanders, who are out of the playoff seeding.
Samuel Njoku: Ravens Have Much At Stake Against Steelers in Week 17
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens enter the final two games of the regular season with a huge question mark at the most important position in all of professional sports. Lamar Jackson missed his third straight game in Week 16 against the Falcons as he continues to recover from a PCL strain. Baltimore was able to overcome his absence and secure a playoff berth.
