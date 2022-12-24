Read full article on original website
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
wiscassetnewspaper.com
No Tuesday lunches until April
Edgecomb Community Church will not be serving its Tuesday lunches for the months of January, February and March. They will resume again in April. However, the church will be open the first and third Tuesdays in January, February and March from 10 a.m. to noon for anyone who would like to drop by for a visit and/or to have access to the Little Corner Food Pantry. Coffee and refreshments will be available.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Coastal Rivers offers family program on shelter building
On Thursday, Jan. 12 from 3 to 4 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program about shelter building and skills for staying warm in cold weather at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm. In this fun, hands-on class, naturalist Angela DesVeaux will talk about what is important in...
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Upstairs Family
Six years ago this January my husband/partner of nearly 50 years died, literally in my arms. Surrounding us in that small room, the one we always thought of as his, were our sons, their wives and our grandchildren. It was five-year-old Jack who broke the silence: “Is Grampa dead?” Yes, we said, yes, he is.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Guided hike at Keyes Woods Preserve with Coastal Rivers
Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 7. This is the second of Coastal Rivers’ “Winter Wanders” series of guided hikes this winter. During these gentle walks, participants will learn some of the surprising things that take place under a protective layer of snow, practice identifying plants in winter, search for snow buntings and other winter migratory birds, search for animal tracks and signs, and enjoy the company of fellow nature enthusiasts.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Winter 2
According to the 1940 census, Katherine Johnson, born about 1907, lived on what was then called the East Boothbay Road. She was 33 years old, widowed and head of household with six children – Gwendolyn (15), Effie (12 ), Oscar (11), Basil (7), Cecil (7) and Ronald (4). The listed value of their home was $500. I only knew of Basil and Cecil. I knew Cecil best.
WMTW
A different kind of stargazing in Litchfield, Maine
LITCHFIELD, Maine — Angela Archer was doing a different kind of stargazing Christmas weekend when unique formations formed in the ice on Sand Pond in Litchfield. They are called "ice stars" or "lake stars," but are also known to some as "windshield cracks." According to UAF Geophysical Institute, these...
WMTW
Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine
When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
mainebiz.biz
Brickyard Hollow expands with restaurant in Sugarloaf-Flagstaff Lake region
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., based in Yarmouth with five locations in southern Maine, will reach into new territory at Flagstaff Landing at 310 ME-27, Stratton-Eustis. The restaurant was set to open Dec. 26, just in time for the holidays. Brad Moll is the co-owner of the original Brickyard Hollow and lead developer for the Flagstaff Landing project.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Pittston woman picked for town clerk
The new year stands to bring Alna its new town clerk. Selectmen agreed Dec. 28 to hire Sarah Perkins of Pittston as clerk, tax collector and registrar of voters. No start date was announced. The date will be mutually agreed on, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the meeting at the town office and over Zoom.
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
In September, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" in Augusta, Maine. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wowed by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Elliott tears through Wiscasset area
Winter storm Elliott came through Friday, Dec. 23 into Saturday, Dec. 24, bringing high winds, flooding and then ice when temperatures plummeted. The wind brought down trees and powerlines; flooding left debris and damage along the waterfront. According to state and local government email announcements, state offices and some town...
This Maine Gas Station Is Often So Crowded It Causes Tempers to Flare
Gas prices, on average, give me an ulcer. I am sure you understand what it feels like when you look down at the dash and see that revolting, "E" light up. Normally, when things light up, I think it's pretty. But now, the letter E and the color red make me feel nauseous.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Midcoast Senior College offers free six-part series
Midcoast Senior College invites you to explore our changing economy and demographics through a six-part series. Maine’s economy is amid a transformation that includes new businesses in areas such as biotechnology, aquaculture, renewable energy, food processing, brewing, and distilling. These economic developments are reshaping the nature of work, our institutions, and the communities in which we live.
ems1.com
U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers
LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Donuts made from Maine potatoes in York County
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Holy Donut is a modern-day Maine phenomenon—donuts made from genuine Maine potatoes. Started by Leigh Kellis in Portland Maine in 2010, it has three stores today including Scarborough, Maine.
mainepublic.org
A Down East city wants to get passenger air service to and from Portland
The city of Eastport says it wants to bring in a small airline to the local airport to offer flights to and from Portland. Ron DeFilippo, vice chair of Eastport's Airport Advisory Committee, says the city will apply for federal grant money to help make it happen. "We need to...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Care in facts
At press time, Maine Department of Public Safety’s press release about a child not breathing in Edgecomb, and then pronounced dead at a Damariscotta hospital, was hours old in our email box and on our websites. As often happens early in an investigation, the release left a lot out, like if the child was a girl or boy and if the Route 1 home where responders went was or was not the child’s home.
WPFO
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
