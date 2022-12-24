ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1470 WMBD

Census Bureau: U.S. population increases, but not in Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The good news: the Census Bureau says the national population made a slight tick upward in 2022. The bad news: not in Illinois. Statistics released last week by the Census Bureau has the national population estimated to be 333,287,557 — an increase of four tenths of one percent, after what they say was a historically low rate of change between 2020 and 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois minimum wage increases in new year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A pay raise is coming for Illinois’ minimum wage workers on Sunday as the new year begins. Those workers will be making $13/hour in the new year. It’s a dollar increase from the current $12/hour. The increases are part of legislation signed in 2019...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023

(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

New state laws affect education in 2023

As the new year arrives, there will be several changes in local education forthcoming after new state laws were passed by the Illinois General Assembly. Every public middle or high school student will be provided at least one school day excused absence per school year to engage in a civic event.
1470 WMBD

Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

I-DOT: Expect to see more police on the roads through NYE

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police and local law enforcement are continuing their holiday campaign against drunk driving now through January 2. Illinois Department of Transportation Spokesperson Paul Wappel says drivers should expect to see more police on the roads, looking for speeders, distracted driver, those not wearing a seatbelt and especially drunk drivers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

I-55 south reopened after weather-related crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened. Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85. Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant

At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
ROCKFORD, IL
1470 WMBD

Lawmakers proposes capping pawn broker interest rates — same as payday lenders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One Illinois lawmaker wants the state to further clamp down on the interest rates pawn brokers charge. Described as a follow-up to a law crafted last year by State Senator Jacqueline Collins of Chicago, the “Pawnbroker Regulation Act” would cap interest rates to 36 percent — same as payday lenders and short term auto title loans.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?

Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
inkfreenews.com

Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
WABASH COUNTY, IN

