CBS Sports
Colts owner Jim Irsay admits he reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season
While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.
CBS Sports
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Derrick Brown says 'everybody' on team wants Steve Wilks as next head coach
Despite all that they've been through over the course of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers control their own destiny. If the Panthers win both of their final two games, they will win their first NFC South title since 2015 and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Officially ruled out
Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Titans, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. Vander Esch didn't practice during Week 17 prep due to a neck injury and wasn't expected to play Thursday, so it's not surprising to see him officially ruled out. Micah Parsons (hand) is questionable, so the Cowboys may be without two of their starting linebackers for Thursday's primetime matchup against Tennessee.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logging partial activity Wednesday
Head coach Brian Daboll said that Ojulari (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports. Ojulari, who departed Saturday's loss to Minnesota with an apparent ankle injury, is now in line to open Week 17 prep as a limited participant in Wednesday's session. Although it's encouraging that the 22-year-old's X-rays on his ankle came back negative, his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts nonetheless remains in question and should be clarified later in the week.
CBS Sports
Eagles injury updates: Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts' status; C.J. Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts in their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, failing to clinch home-field advantage and the NFC East in the process. With both still at play heading into Week 17, will that be enough for the Eagles to prompt Hurts back into action?
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins
Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
CBS Sports
Broncos bizarre sideline skirmish between Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien was due to miscommunication
The Denver Broncos' 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas marked a new low for the team, and led to the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett the following day. Russell Wilson threw three interceptions while the defense allowed Baker Mayfield and Cam Akers to look like the "The Greatest Show on Turf." Anger boiled over on the Broncos sideline during the game, as offensive lineman Dalton Risner and backup quarterback Brett Rypien got into a bit of a tiff.
Oregon 4-star CB signee Daylen Austin discusses flip from LSU, contact with Deion Sanders
Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly four-star cornerback Daylen Austin was set to be the first player from his high school to play at LSU. However, he decided to go a different direction last week by flipping and then signing with Oregon. Austin grew close with Tigers cornerbacks coach cornerbacks...
CBS Sports
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Increased role ahead
Wyatt will move into a more significant role with Dean Lowry (calf) placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wyatt was the team's selection in the first round of the 2022 Draft, but he's failed to make an impact thus far in his rookie season. Through 14 contests, Wyatt has played just 148 defensive snaps, recording 13 tackles (six solo) and 0.5 sacks. He'll now work to make the most of his extra opportunities beginning Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Tyler Badie: Parts ways with Ravens
Badie terminated his practice squad contract with Baltimore on Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log. Badie was taken by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and saw ample opportunity in the preseason, but he failed to make the 53-man roster and was subsequently waived. The Missouri product then signed to Baltimore's practice squad and spent the entire season there before terminating his contract Wednesday. It's unclear if he's found another team, but after rushing for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns and adding another 330 yards and four TDs as a pass catcher in his senior collegiate season last year, there figures to be some interest in him from other organizations.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' A.J. Green: Dealing with illness
Green didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. In a season filled with sporadic usage, Green's most recent three games have yielded just one catch (on four targets) for seven yards, despite earning between 27 and 59 percent of the snaps on a weekly basis during that span. Quarterback play is partly to blame, as the Cards have had to roll with Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley the last two-plus games after Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14. Still, Green's cumulative 19-128-1 receiving line on 40 targets in 13 appearances on the campaign doesn't inspire much confidence, even if he's able to get past his current ailment.
CBS Sports
49ers' Nick Bosa: Sits out practice will illness
Bosa didn't participate in the 49ers' practice Wednesday due to an illness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. There's no word yet on the nature or severity of Bosa's ailment, though it's at least a positive that the illness came near the start of the week rather than closer to Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The ability (or lack thereof) of the NFL sack leader to return to practice over the next two days should provide clarity about his availability to take the field in Las Vegas in Week 17.
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Not close to return
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Phillips (hamstring) is not close to returning from injured reserve, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Given Vrabel's comments, Phillips can safely be ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas. The rookie fifth-round pick caught eight of 13 targets for 78 yards through his first four appearances, but he's been on IR since with a hamstring injury. It's unclear when Phillips will be able to suit up again, but the wideout is trending toward sitting out the final two games of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Likely to return for Week 17
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that he's "very optimistic" Hurst (calf) will be available for Monday's game against the Bills, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Even though Taylor said Hurst had a "good week" of practices last Tuesday through Thursday, the tight end proceeded to sit...
