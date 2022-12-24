MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 305 hours, temperatures finally climbed above freezing today! Today was just the beginning of a very mild stretch for southern Wisconsin. We’ll remain mild overnight, with temps in the mid-30s and overcast skies. As our dew points rise, we’ll see some areas of fog developing by the morning and that could linger through the day. Highs will reach the mid-40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. A small weather-maker will pass to our north, sparking up a few spotty, light showers during the later part of the day.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO