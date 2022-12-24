2022 in review: Some of the biggest news in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights from the fourth quarter of the year

Read full article on original website
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
fox2detroit.com
Residents displaced at multiple Detroit apartments • Jayru Campbell arrested • Notable deaths of 2022
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Several citizens are stuck trying to find proper housing this Christmas break after apartments they were staying in became unlivable. At Detroit's Sheridan Court, residents were stuck without heat and water over the weekend. At the Across the Park Apartments in Southwest Detroit, the scene was even more grim after a fire broke out, displacing some 20 people.
There are limited shelter beds, housing for homeless metro Detroit youths
On a frigid December afternoon, Stephanie Taylor and Charquiathia Rogers stop at the Rosa Parks Transit Center to hand out gloves, hats, snacks and information cards about their organization’s 24-hour crisis center. They urge people to spread the word about emergency shelter services available for young people and ask...
fox2detroit.com
Man forces woman into van in Detroit alley
Video captured on a surveillance video shows a man grabbing a woman and forcing her into van on Detroit's east side. The attack happened on Christmas in an alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile.
Detroit News
Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights
Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
fox2detroit.com
Man in custody after forcing woman into van in Detroit
Detroit police have arrested a man seen on video forcing a woman into a van in an alley. They have also contacted the victim and offered her resources because police say this was a domestic situation, not a random abduction.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Bengali woman launched Zafreen’s Kitchen after losing job during COVID-19 pandemic
This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Today we hear the story of Sadya Chowdhury, a woman who lost her job during the pandemic but found a way to celebrate her passion and her culture. This story is taken from WDET’s Communities of Hope series produced by Nargis Rahman.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: 31-year-old Royal Oak Twp man missing since day after Christmas
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for 31-year-old Anthony VanHess who has been missing out of Oakland County since Dec. 26. VanHess was last seen at 21005 Reimainville in Royal Oak Township at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 138...
fox2detroit.com
Busted pipes, flooding force residents out of Detroit apartment
Residents at a Midtown Detroit apartment complex are out of their homes after the building filled with water over the week. Cold temperatures led to busted pipes and a mess that has people begging for help.
The Oakland Press
Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic
Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan
Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
Detroit Police: Motel guest pulls gun on maintenance worker, barricades himself
Detroit Police are responding to a barricaded gunman at a motel on the city’s east side. Police are asking people to avoid the area of 8 Mile and Gratiot until further notice.
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
fox2detroit.com
'His car is in a sinkhole': Man pulls self from car stuck in flooded hole in Detroit street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old is in the hospital after his car fell into a sinkhole right here in Detroit. Tuesday morning, Christian Shannon was driving in the city heading to his grandmother's house when she received a call from his mom. "Is Christian home? No, because his...
Detroit News
Barricaded gunman at motel on Eight Mile surrenders
Detroit Police responded to another barricaded gunman Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a surge of mental health-related 911 calls, including two incidents over the holiday weekend. The incident, which took place at the JZ Motel on Eight Mile Road in Detroit, follows an influx of barricaded gunman situations, which reached...
fox2detroit.com
Video shows man slamming woman into van, forcing her inside vehicle in Detroit alley
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A camera caught a man slamming a woman into a van and throwing her in the vehicle in a Detroit alley on Christmas. Around 5:30 p.m., the van pulled up in the alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile. The man jumped out and began attacking the woman as she pleaded for him to stop.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police search for missing Royal Oak Township man with schizophrenia
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a 31-year-old man who was reported missing from Royal Oak. Anthony Michael VanHess was last seen on Dec. 26 at 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing from 21004 Reimainville, Royal Oak. He is 5′10″, 138 pounds, with black hair and brown...
Eastpointe woman charged for shooting husband to death following argument
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe woman who shot and killed her husband following an argument has been charged.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Claretta Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Johnson was arraigned and given a $1 million cash bond.She is ordered to have no contact with her children.Prosecutors say Johnson shot her husband in the back of the head after the argument on Dec. 27."Gun violence is not the answer to an argument," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in an argument.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Waterfalls throughout the building’: Frozen pipes devastate Eastpointe program for young mothers
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit program that helps struggling young mothers desperately needs help from the community. Gianna’s House in Eastpointe is a home for pregnant young women who need care during and after pregnancy. It opened three years ago in a former convent next to Saint Veronica’s Church.
fox2detroit.com
Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday
After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
