Dearborn Heights, MI

2022 in review: Some of the biggest news in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights from the fourth quarter of the year

By Dave Herndon
Dearborn Press & Guide
 5 days ago
fox2detroit.com

Residents displaced at multiple Detroit apartments • Jayru Campbell arrested • Notable deaths of 2022

TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Several citizens are stuck trying to find proper housing this Christmas break after apartments they were staying in became unlivable. At Detroit's Sheridan Court, residents were stuck without heat and water over the weekend. At the Across the Park Apartments in Southwest Detroit, the scene was even more grim after a fire broke out, displacing some 20 people.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man forces woman into van in Detroit alley

Video captured on a surveillance video shows a man grabbing a woman and forcing her into van on Detroit's east side. The attack happened on Christmas in an alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man in custody after forcing woman into van in Detroit

Detroit police have arrested a man seen on video forcing a woman into a van in an alley. They have also contacted the victim and offered her resources because police say this was a domestic situation, not a random abduction.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Bengali woman launched Zafreen’s Kitchen after losing job during COVID-19 pandemic

This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Today we hear the story of Sadya Chowdhury, a woman who lost her job during the pandemic but found a way to celebrate her passion and her culture. This story is taken from WDET’s Communities of Hope series produced by Nargis Rahman.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic

Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan

Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
PONTIAC, MI
HometownLife.com

At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay

Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Barricaded gunman at motel on Eight Mile surrenders

Detroit Police responded to another barricaded gunman Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a surge of mental health-related 911 calls, including two incidents over the holiday weekend. The incident, which took place at the JZ Motel on Eight Mile Road in Detroit, follows an influx of barricaded gunman situations, which reached...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Eastpointe woman charged for shooting husband to death following argument

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe woman who shot and killed her husband following an argument has been charged.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Claretta Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Johnson was arraigned and given a $1 million cash bond.She is ordered to have no contact with her children.Prosecutors say Johnson shot her husband in the back of the head after the argument on Dec. 27."Gun violence is not the answer to an argument," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in an argument.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday

After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
DETROIT, MI

