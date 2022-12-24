ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

30 Places to go for the Best Sandwiches in Maine

Now, I'm here to share the verdict. Not only is Maine a massive state but it's also known for its culinary scene. We have local spots that have been loved for generations and we also have new places opening their doors for us to try new things. A big state...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
KITTERY, ME
Q97.9

14 Maine News Stories That Fascinated Us In 2022

Doesn't it just feel like 2022 has flown by in an instant? It seems like New Years Day was just yesterday. In reality, it was nearly 365 days ago!. And, a lot has happened in those last twelve months... A LOT!. Nationwide and worldwide, we saw the total number of...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Ames Stores WILL Reportedly Return To New England

If you grew up in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, or elsewhere in New England in the '80s and '90s, there is a good chance that you did at least some of your back-to-school or Christmas shopping at Ames' department stores. Much like K-Mart stores, nearly every decent-sized town had an...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Maine Could See as Many as 200,000 Power Outages From Friday Storm

Fresh off the heels of a modest nor'easter last weekend, another storm has taken aim at the northeast that could prove to be coal in everyone's stocking. According to Keith Carson of News Center Maine, the storm will bring powerful wind gusts and heavy rain to most of the state on Friday, and it's that combination that is leaving utility companies in Maine worried.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns

Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Q97.9

Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Q97.9

Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor

New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
WOODSTOCK, VT
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy