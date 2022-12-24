ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative

NPR’s David Folkenflik reported this story with Mario Ariza and Miranda Green of Floodlight, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates the powerful interests stalling climate action. Television news producer Kristen Hentschel was doing precisely what journalists should do on a searing hot day in Stuart, Fla., in July 2018: She...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America

Almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria. Around 3.5 million residents living in the small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy