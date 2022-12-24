Read full article on original website
Related
She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative
NPR’s David Folkenflik reported this story with Mario Ariza and Miranda Green of Floodlight, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates the powerful interests stalling climate action. Television news producer Kristen Hentschel was doing precisely what journalists should do on a searing hot day in Stuart, Fla., in July 2018: She...
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America
Almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria. Around 3.5 million residents living in the small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their...
Comments / 0