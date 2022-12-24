Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free
A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
Dodgers already building another star pitcher for 2023
Shelby Miller is looking to turn his career around with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Los Angeles in 2023. His signing flew under the radar, but Mark Prior and the Dodgers’ ability to get the most out of their pitchers bodes well for Miller.
John Henry propaganda machine doing damage control for Boston Red Sox
This has not been the type of offseason that the Boston Red Sox envisioned. In the ideal universe, Xander Bogaerts would still be in Boston. Their numerous offseason targets would be coming on board instead of spurning them, in some cases, for the exact same contract elsewhere. The Red Sox would not have needed to overpay for an aging closer and an “outfielder” with a questionable glove.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request
Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Red Sox Insider Believes Boston's Most Durable Starter Is On Trade Block
The majority of the Red Sox's rotation are either oft-injured or relatively inexperienced but one reliable arm remains, for now.
Mets designate pitcher for assignment
It’s time to make some room. The New York Mets have officially re-signed Adam Ottavino, and with that are designating right-hander William Woods for assignment, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. Woods made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
MLB Rumors: Mets Optimistic To Sign Carlos Correa Despite ‘Iffy’ MRI
Carlos Correa still isn’t officially a member of the New York Mets, but so far his future with the team doesn’t appear to be headed down the same road it was in San Francisco. Despite concern over a worrisome MRI that aborted Correa’s reported deal with the Giants,...
MLB Rumors: Rich Hill Lands New Contract, But Not With Red Sox
The ageless wonder that is Rich Hill will move forward with his Major League Baseball career in the 2023 season. Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed on one-year, $8 million contract Tuesday, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hill, who will turn 43 years old less than three weeks before Opening Day, is now in line to play the 19th campaign of his very respectable big-league tenure.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Pirates To Continue Storied Career
The Boston Red Sox will not bring back left-handed pitcher Rich Hill for another year despite the lack of quality options in the rotation.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Agree To One-Year Deal With Corey Kluber
The Red Sox made a move to add to their starting rotation. Boston on Wednesday agreed to a one-year deal with Corey Kluber, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. The contract also includes a club option for the 2024 season and has a $10 million guarantee for 2023.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Buries Young Rockets Behind Star Duo
The Boston Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets, 126-102, on Tuesday at TD Garden. The C’s improved to 24-10 while the Rockets fell to 10-23. Riding high on their Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, it took the Celtics a while to get into this one. Then they straight up buried the inexperienced Rockets.
MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi Leaves Red Sox After Five Seasons
Nathan Eovaldi is headed home, bringing his tenure with the Boston Red Sox to an end after five seasons. Eovaldi agreed to a contract with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, per Robert Murray of FanSided. The deal was confirmed by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who gave specifics on the 32-year-old’s deal.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0