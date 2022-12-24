Island Park roadways see frozen, icy conditions amid freezing temperatures

Some roads of the South Shore towns in Nassau are seeing freezing and icy conditions due to the bitter cold sub-zero temperatures.



Several roads in those towns got flooded yesterday during heavy downpours.

Some roads were even completely underwater.



While the water has already receded, the big concern now is the ice, and debris.



Many basements of houses located on flooded roads in Island Park were flooded and homeowners are pumping water out of their basements.



Some of the water left behind is creating icy patches on the road.



Officials say despite some local flooding, many of the parking lots and roadways in towns have been treated with salt.