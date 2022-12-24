ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unpopular ‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Christine Brown and Kody Brown Have Some of the Same Negative Traits

Sister Wives fans have spent the last two seasons largely cheering Christine Brown on. Her divorce from Kody Brown has certainly been good for her emotionally. It also hasn’t been a bad move for her public persona. While she was originally a fan favorite, her popularity skyrocketed after she announced her separation from Kody, a man most fans see as misogynistic, childish, and often downright mean. Christine’s popularity isn’t unanimous, though. Several fans have pointed out some of Christine’s more problematic traits. In fact, if you search back through the years, it becomes pretty clear that Christine Brown and Kody Brown share some rather negative personality traits.

Kody Brown has been accused of gaslighting his wives, but Christine Brown did the same

Kody Brown has been criticized throughout season 17 for “gaslighting” three of his four wives. The criticism is legitimate, and Kody has, on multiple occasions, appeared to use the tactic to turn things around on his wives and make them feel conflicted. Christine Brown has done the same to the other wives over the years, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGKhw_0jtWN8Lv00
Meri Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

In an earlier season, Christine Brown sat with Meri Brown to tell her that no one wanted to be around her because she brought “baggage” into the room. Christine Brown’s critics have pointed to the conversation as disrespectful and rude. What happened before that conversation is problematic, too.

Before sitting Meri down to tell her no one liked her, Christine gaslit her sister wife. Both Christine and Janelle tried to make Meri feel like she was responsible for missing the birth of Maddie Brush’s first child. Both women failed to call her, and Christine later admitted that she purposefully didn’t contact Meri because Meri is “unsafe.” Reddit users highlighted the moment as one of Christine Brown’s worst.

‘Sister Wives’ fans point out that Christine advocated for polygamy when she hated it, too

Kody Brown has gotten a lot of heat for advocating for polygamy when he appeared to live happily in a monogamous relationship for several years. In fact, many fans believe Kody has always been a monogamist at heart. They think he always found polygamy difficult and a bit soul-crushing. Sister Wives fans point out how hypocritical Kody has been, and they are correct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIqYf_0jtWN8Lv00
Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine, however, should also be called out for her hypocrisy. In many ways, Christine advocated the hardest for polygamy. She appeared in documentaries, lectured at colleges, and is rumored to be the driving force behind the family’s TLC reality TV show. Christine spoke positively about polygamy until just a few years ago, but in season 17 , she revealed that she had been miserable in her polygamist marriage for over a decade. It was all a bit hypocritical of her.

Christine Brown has been accused of shutting down other people

Kody Brown has been accused of not listening to his wives and purposefully shutting them down, rewriting history, and dismissing their feelings. Kody’s behavior is incredibly overt, and it’s easy to pick out moments when he purposefully shut down the wives he wasn’t interested in connecting with. He is not the only Brown family member who does so. All of them do it on some level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbVA6_0jtWN8Lv00
Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube
Christine Brown is guilty of shutting down conversations and dismissing other people’s feelings, too. The mother of six has consistently shut down conversations that weren’t going her way by telling people they are “unsafe” or the conversation isn’t “safe” for her. The terminology has appeared multiple times, beginning early in the show’s run. While other Browns have used the term, Christine uses it most often.

Sister Wives fans will need to wait a bit longer for the second part of the season 17 tell-all episode . Part one of the three-part event aired on Dec. 18, but part two will not be released until Jan. 1, 2023. The third part of the tell-all is set to air on Jan. 8, 2023. TLC has not yet revealed if season 18 is in the works. Christine Brown did hint that she was filming in her Utah home, though.

