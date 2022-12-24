Read full article on original website
Related
D.C. Official: Jan. 6 Response Would Be 'Vastly Different' If Rioters Were Black
“I think there would have been a lot more bloodshed," said House Sergeant-at-Arms William J. Walker.
WIVB
EXPLAINER: What happens if COVID asylum restrictions end?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March...
WIVB
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors on Wednesday, after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. Despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal...
WIVB
Time is running short for McCarthy to lock up Speakership
It’s crunch time for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Members of Congress departed Washington on Friday with the group of House Republicans voicing opposition to McCarthy for Speaker showing no signs of wavering, setting up a dramatic Jan. 3 Speaker’s vote — or series of votes — on the first day of the 118th Congress.
WIVB
No-nonsense judge takes over FTX-Bankman-Fried criminal case
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan federal judge known for swift decisions and a no-nonsense demeanor during three decades of overseeing numerous high-profile cases was assigned Tuesday to Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency case. The case was relegated to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan after the judge originally assigned recused herself...
Comments / 0